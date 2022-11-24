Al Roker Speaks Out After Missing First Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 Years

For the last few decades, there has been two Thanksgiving traditions you can count on. One is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The second? TV personality Al Roker’s attendance at said parade. However, this year was a little different. This time around, the TODAY show star was forced to miss the parade for the first time in 27 years. Roker’s absence at the Thanksgiving Day celebration came after the weather presenter was hospitalized earlier this month. Fortunately, the beloved TV icon and longtime parade attendee was able to head home today. However, given his long attendance at the parade, he did share on social media that he regretted not being able to be there.

Happy to be home from the hospital, Al Roker wrote on Instagram, “Back home in time to catch a little bit of the #macysthanksgivingdayparade Missing being next to [Savannah Guthrie] and [Hoda Kotb].”

The photo the weather presenter shared was just as sweet. He posted a long-distance selfie alongside Guthrie and Kotb as their faces appeared on the television screen.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were just as disappointed by the TV personality’s absence. Taking to the comments, Kotb wrote, “Not the same without our Al!!!!”

Savannah Guthrie added, “We miss you so much!!!!”

Fans Mourn the ‘TODAY’ Show Star’s Absence

Fans also shared their relief at seeing Al Roker at home and recovering. However, some of them did also express their disappointment at his absence from the parade.

“You’re my favorite part of the parade every year Al – it’s just not the same without you there,” one wrote. Still, they added, “So happy to see and hear you’re doing well! Sending well wishes, prayers, and love to you on your recovery and to your family! Happy Thanksgiving!!”

Others assured Al Roker that, while they missed him at the parade this year, they were happy to see him taking care of himself.

“There’s always next year!” one fan said. “Your health is the first priority you American Treasure!”

Al Roker was Hospitalized with a Blood Clot Earlier This Month

It was certainly strange watching Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade without Al Roker in attendance, however, it’s important that he took the time to recover fully.

According to PopCulture, Roker was hospitalized earlier this month after medical professionals located multiple blood clots throughout his body. When fans began to worry after multiple absences from the TODAY show, Roker wrote on social media, “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some blood clots into my lungs.”

Blood clots can be extremely dangerous, even deadly, if not treated properly, however, Al Roker assured fans that “after some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery.”

Roker’s above update came on November 18th, about a week before Thanksgiving.