‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown Addresses His Absence From Social Media

Nearly a week after his last social media post, “Alaskan Bush People” star Matt Brown took to his Instagram to reveal what he has been up to.

“Hi friends, I’m having a lot of problems with my phone right now,” the “Alaskan Bush People” alum stated. “And am having to find a way to fix it. That’s why I haven’t been [online] lately. I’m doing good though, and working in the orchard.”

Brown further explained that he is hoping to have his mobile problems fixed soon and then he’ll be back online. He then offered some words of wisdom to his Instagram followers. “Till then, remember. Never give up, never surrender. I believe in you.”

Last month, Brown shared his thoughts on positivity through an Instagram post. He stated positivity is what keeps him on track through his ongoing battle with addiction. “Today, I figured I’d do a video about optimism,” he shared. “And how it helps us find the best outcome. Also how working slowly towards something is a good way to reach our objective.”

The “Alaskan Bush People” alum went on to describe optimism as being the one thing that everyone can put into anything. Especially hopeless situations. “To have it come out better than it would otherwise.”

Brown was on “Alaskan Bush People” until 2018. He went to rehab for the first time as he fought his alcohol abuse in 2016. His father, Billy Brown, spoke about his son’s addiction in 2019. “It was his decision to drop everything and go fix what he hadn’t fixed. He’s fighting a hard road. He has for a long time. We just try to let him know that family’s here no matter what.”

Billy Brown passed away in February 2021 after suffering from a seizure.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Revealed He Could See Himself ‘Spiraling’ Before His First Stint In Rehab

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2016, “Alaskan Bush People” alum Matt Brown opened up about when he decided to go to rebab for the first time. “I could see myself spiraling,” Brown told the media outlet. He also said that he spending more and more time drinking with friends in town. “I was more withdrawn. I was slower. Things didn’t excite me the way they used to.”

Brown recalled his first starting drinking a few years prior to going to rehab when his family’s boat broke down and they started spending time near the city of Juneau. “I’ve always been able to handle city life, no problem,” he explained. But I started hanging out with people who drank. They didn’t have a problem with it so while I was around them, I started drinking.”

Brown went to rehab again in 2018 after deciding to stay in California.