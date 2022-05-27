‘Alaskan Bush People’ Alum Matt Brown Catches Fans Up on What He’s Been Doing in New Post

For four years, Matt Brown starred in the reality television series Alaskan Bush People alongside the rest of his family as they navigated life in the wilderness, separate from modern society. Matt Brown began to struggle with alcoholism, however, at which point he left the series and checked into a rehab program.

After two stints in rehab, the eldest Brown child opted to remain off the series permanently. Rather than living in Alaska or Washington with his family, Matt stayed in California, where he shares his sobriety, wellness, and positivity with fans on social media and his popular YouTube channel.

In his most recent Instagram video, Matt Brown shared a little about his spring projects, including working in his orchard and filming videos for his YouTube channel.

“Hi friends,” he wrote in the caption. “I thought I’d do a quick video catching y’all guys up on what I’ve been up to. I got a new YouTube video out. And we got the sprinklers turned on here in the orchard. Also, I talk a bit about the 10,000-hour rule, and how it helps us build skills. I hope this finds all my friends doing well out there. Never give up, never surrender.”

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Matt Brown Shares How He Builds Skills

After taking a moment to marvel at “the prettiest butterfly” he’d ever seen, Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown gave fans some details about his upcoming YouTube series. “I got my YouTube video finished,” he explained. “It’s the first one in this installment. I’ll probably have about five because I’ve mixed two trips up to Chopaka.”

Brown then shares that he tried some new editing techniques on his most recent series and expressed excitement in his growing knowledge of video editing. According to Matt Brown, it’s all about the 10,000-hour rule and, more specifically, breaking a large project down into smaller pieces.

“There’s a psychological rule called the 10,000-hour rule,” Brown said. “And it’s basically that if we spend 10,000 hours doing anything, our skills will grow, and we’ll master that subject. I find that very comforting.”

“Ten thousand hours sounds like a really long time, right?” he continued. “When I’m practicing something, when I’m growing a skill, when I’m trying to master a skill, what I do is, in my head, I try to take note of how far I’ve come since I started. For me, there seem to be these little road markers, like mile markers. And so, on the way to that 10,000 hours, my skill grows in levels that I’m able to notice.”

Though his YouTube channel provides him with a great sense of pride, Matt Brown also gets satisfaction from caring for his property. Something as small as turning the sprinklers on in his orchard fills him with “a real sense of accomplishment,” he explained, because he’s “able to connect with the trees and take pride” in how well he takes care of them.