‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bam Bam Brown Hospitalized in Deadly Car Accident

Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown of “Alaskan Bush People” was reportedly hospitalized after being involved in a fatal car accident. The collision happened in Washington state on Friday, May 20.

Bam Bam Brown was “not at fault” for the accident, The Sun reports. The victim in the crash was a 24-year-old woman in a Chevrolet Camaro. She was a passenger in the vehicle as it swerved into a head-on collision with the Alaskan Bush People star’s GMC.

Brown’s car crashed into a ditch as he attempted to avoid the Camaro. The 37-year-old was hospitalized with minor injuries and was released after a short stay.

Bam Bam Brown has remained silent publicly on the incident so far. Outsider will keep you covered when further details become available.

Bam Bam Brown Honors Late Father Billy

Back in February of 2021, the Brown family was devastated when patriarch Billy Brown passed away in his home. According to the family, Billy suffered a seizure.

Bear Brown announced the news in an Instagram post. “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend – a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well.”

The entire family was very close with their father, and Bam Bam Brown was no different. A few months after his death, Bam Bam shared some of the lessons his parents taught him.

“They taught me that when it’s hard, when you want to fall to the ground and cry, when everything in you says give up, that is when you must keep going, when you must have courage and faith.

“Da never cared about money or fame. What he did care about was family, faith and freedom. Da once said that if our show made just one person smile, and brought light into just one persons’ life, even for just a moment, then it was worth all of it.”

Brown concluded his message by thanking Alaskan Bush People fans for the support they showed the family in the months following Billy’s passing. “Thank you for being a part of our family, and letting us be a part of yours. Thank you for your prayers, support and the love you have all shown for my family.”