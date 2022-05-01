alaskan-bush-people-bear-brown-accepts-plea-deal-over-2022-domestic-violence-arrest

Less than two months after being charged with domestic violence, “Alaskan Bush People” star Bear Brown has. reportedly taken a plea deal in the case.

According to ScreenRant, Bear Brown was arrested on March 11th near his home. The “Alaskan Bush People” star had Assault Fourth DV charges. In Washington State, where Brown currently resides, fourth-degree assault is defined as an attempted battery on another person. And the victim must be part of a family household.

The police report revealed that “Alaskan Bush People” Bear Brown tried to take the phone of his wife, Raiven, away from her and “Put her on the ground.” Raiven then spoke to law enforcement stating that her husband was acting crazy during the situation. The report further revealed that Brown did not have any alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of the incident. He also did not strange or choke Raiven.

The Sun now reports that Bear Brown has now waived his right to a trial and accepted the pleas. The plea deal details will be presented on May 12th by a Washington state judge. The media outlet also said that Brown and Raiven have only reconciled after the ordeal, but the couple ended up going on a honeymoon in April. Raiven also talked about the incident in a social media post.

“I appreciate people being supportive and reaching out,” Raiven declared. “That being said, I do not have anything to share publicly. I want the best for my family and I hope that this ends in my family’s best interest. Anytime social media has been involved in our private matters, it’s ended worse. I do not want people being a bully on my behalf.”

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Speaks Out About His Wife

Weeks before Bear Brown was charged with domestic violence, the “Alaskan Bush People” star gushed about his wife Raiven and her cooking skills. He also said that Raiven spoils him. “Raiven is a fantastic cook! She is spoiling me with all the delicious dinners! She could easily open her own restaurant! Her meals are perfectly prepared, tender, juicy, crunchy, mouth watering!”

The couple previously broke up in 2021 but reunited four months later. Bear Brown, for his part, has denied any allegations of him cheating on Raiven. “I was never unfaithful to Raiven, I have always loved her and only her. She simply felt I was not what she’s looking for,” Brown stated at the time of their split.

Upon reuniting with the “Alaskan Bush People” star, Raiven took to Instagram with snapshots of her, Bear Brown, and their son River. She wrote, “We may have spent all this time being lost trying to fix ourselves…things may have been rocky for a while but for you it’s always been love.”