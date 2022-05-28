‘Alaskan Bush People’: Court Docs Reveal How Bear Brown’s Domestic Violence Assault Charges May Get Dropped

Just a few weeks after accepting a plea deal over a March 2022 domestic violence arrest, court documents reveal how “Alaskan Bush People” star Bear Brown may have the charges dropped.

As previously reported, the “Alaskan Bush People” star was arrested on March 11th near his home in Washington State. Brown was charged with Assault Fourth DV. In Washington State, fourth-degree assault is an attempted battery on another person. The victim also must be part of a family household.

At the time of the arrest, the police report revealed that during a scuffle between him and his wife Raiven, Bear Brown tried to take her phone away from her and put her on the ground. Raiven also told authorities that Brown was acting crazy. No alcohol or drugs were in the former reality TV star’s system at the time of the arrest. It was also revealed in the report that Brown did not strangle his wife.

According to TMZ, “Alaskan Bush People” cast member Bear Brown has agreed to satisfy some conditions before his hearing in November 2022. If he is successful in fulfilling the conditions, the charges will be dismissed.

Of those conditions, Brown must notify the court if he changes his address, pay $270 in fees, and surrender his firearms. He also cannot get arrested, as well as violate any criminal laws, or commit any form of violence/harassment towards another person.

TMZ reports prior to his agreement with the court, Bear Brown had a 1-year jail sentence. He also would have paid a $5,000 fine.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Brown Bear & His Wife Raiven Struggled With Relationship Problems Prior to Domestic Violence Charges

The incident between Brown and his wife came after the couple reunited following a four-month-long breakup in 2021. Brown, at the time of their split, stated that he was never unfaithful to Raiven. He also said he’ll always love her and only her. “She simply felt I was not what she’s looking for,” he explained.

However, less than six months later, Raiven revealed the couple got back together in a sweet social media post. It included a picture of Raiven, Bear, and their son River. “We may have spent all this time being lost trying to fix ourselves…things may have been rocky for a while but for you it’s always been love.”

Bear Brown and Raiven posted on the “Alaskan Bush People” Instagram account a special video about their wedding. The video also shares details about the events that led up to the big day. “A message from newlyweds Bear and Raiven Brown! Learn how they included 1-year-old River in the ceremony and see the ring picked out with his late father Billy.”

Bear Brown has made his personal Instagram account private.