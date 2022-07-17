‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death

Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old.

His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.

One fan started a discussion on Reddit several months ago that addressed this change. The original poster wrote, “Is it just me or did Ami suddenly come back to life after Billy died? She’s actually articulate instead of mindlessly nodding along with whatever Billy says. She is sharing her thoughts and opinions.”

Many other “Alaskan Bush People” fans took to the comments to agree. One person speculated, “Billy started dating her when she was a child. She likely is finally ‘free’ in a sense. She’s never been alone to make her own choices. Obviously, she’s been an adult but being alone is so powerful.”

Ami and Billy Brown were married for more than 40 years, tying the knot when Ami was just 16 years old. Billy was 27 at the time. So it’s true that Ami spent most of her adult life married, with little chance to live on her own or make completely independent decisions.

Now, as one user put it, Ami “holds the purse strings” and can control her own finances. She’s also solely responsible for her many children and grandchildren. This gives her more authority on the “Alaskan Bush People” show and in the family dynamics in general.

“Ami certainly has suddenly gone from a ‘damsel in distress’ to a confident woman who barks her desires/demands to her adult children,” someone else commented. “Ami seems to be taking over in the barking out orders where Billy left off.”

Has ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Grown Physically Stronger in Recent Months as Well?

Aside from “Alaskan Bush People” star Ami Brown’s take-charge attitude, fans also picked up on physical changes in the 58-year-old. Before, fans reported that she seemed “frail” in previous episodes, letting Billy “do all the talking and just nodded along with whatever Billy wanted.”

But now, Ami’s become more physically active with her kids and grandkids. “She always seemed so weak and frail like she had to hang onto him to walk and was always sitting,” a different fan pointed out. “She was now walking in deep snow and measuring things and taking charge and making plans.”

Perhaps the mantle of responsibility caused Ami to gain more physical energy. Or maybe she knows she needs to power through for her kids or grandkids. Either way, hopefully, she and the rest of the Browns stay healthy and hearty in the future.