‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Makes Major Change to Her Appearance

Over the weekend, “Alaskan Bush People” star Rain Brown took to Instagram to share a snapshot of a major change to her physical appearance.

Rain Brown declared in the new social media post, which features the “Alaskan Bush People” castmate with brunette hair. She also used various hashtags in the post, including #stillnotaweddingring, #sweetrelief, #staystrong, and #stayhappy.

Last month, Rain Brown shared a snapshot on Instagram of her rocking blonde hair. Bear Brown’s wife and Rain’s sister-in-law, Raiven Adams, responded to the selfie with a bunch of heart emojis as a sign of her approval.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Speaks Out About Online Bullies

In a recent post on Instagram, “Alaskan Bush People” castmate Rain Brown spoke out about online bullies continuing to attack her and her selfies.

In the post, Brown wrote, “I ran [an] experiment after the response I got after pictures of me at my brothers wedding was posted, so I posted just a normal selfie I took and sat to my friends, obviously it was met with a very different response, the negative comments were raised by 85% let’s think about that for a second.”

She then shared that the comments truly don’t bother her at all because there’s only one person that she needs to impress – Jesus. “But as for others I do think this is something we need to talk about, there are grown people and young girls and boys on here that it DOES bother, I don’t believe in attacking people but I do believe in bringing light to uncomfortable situations, such as bullying.”

Rain went on to encourage her followers to read the news, look up statistics, and open their eyes/ears to bullying. “I have a beautiful life a wonderful family and friends I would die for, I genuinely think I am beautiful and I know I have a good soul and I try to make God proud every day, for me. That’s more than enough. But others may have low self-esteem or are lost in that moment, like I have been in the past.”

Meanwhile, Rain also declared that talking about what others cannot change (such as body types) is just pointless. “I personally love my weird tongue, it’s something that makes me stand out, and I wouldn’t change it. So, if you’re someone that has been bullied, I hope you take me as [an] example. And learn to love yourself anyway.”

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Castmate Rain Brown Encourages Followers to Love Themselves As They Are

Meanwhile, Rain Brown goes on to add that she wants her followers to love themselves as they are. “And if you’re reading this and you are someone who [bullies] I hope my words touched you in some way. And you learn to love others and yourself as you should. God bless everyone.”