‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Speaks Out About Missing Item From Her Late Father

Nearly a year and a half after Billy Brown passed away, “Alaskan Bush People” star Rain Brown is asking for fans to help find a missing item from her late father. A hat.

“I know this is a long shot,” the “Alaskan Bush People” castmate began her recent Instagram post. “But if anyone in the world happens to find this hat, please Mail it back to me.”

Brown shared that she had lost the hat while in an airport not too long ago. “It is a Stetson hat, with a metal longhorn on the front, it’s very special. My da gave it to me a year before he passed. I know this might seem crazy, but the internet is a crazy place!”

The “Alaskan Bush People” star went on to reveal that there is a reward for anyone who finds the hat. “Once it’s mailed back to me, I will personally call you and we can have a conversation. I really hope this reaches the right person. Please bring Bonnie (hat’s name) back to me.”

Brown then added that Instagram isn’t her first choice of search. “I have looked everywhere and it is [nowhere], that’s why I ask because somebody out there has it.”

As previously reported, Billy Brown passed away in early February 2021 after he had a stroke. Fellow “Alaskan Bush People” alum and Brown’s son, Bear, announced the news. “He was our best friend – a wonderful and loving dad, granddad, and husband, and he will be dearly missed.”

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Talks About Her Late Father Giving Her ‘Signs From Beyond’

In a November 2021 interview with Hollywood Life, “Alaskan Bush People” star Rain Brown opened up about her late father giving her signs from beyond. “Some of these signs are so blatantly obvious,” Brown explained. “And these signs happen to all of us almost every day. It makes me feel better knowing that he is always with me. It is very comforting.”

While discussing the signs that Brown gets, she shared her father comes through the radio. “It’s so strange because, even on the stations that don’t usually play this kind of music, I will turn on that station, or be flipping through the channels, you hear Stevie Ray on a station that does not play that kind of music.”

Brown also said that the songs will come on at the exact moment she is thinking about her father. “It is too strange to be a coincidence.”

In regards to airing her father’s final moments on the show, Brown added that the family was all for it. “Dad loved his life and he loved living how we lived. When he died, we wanted to bring his story to a close that would honor him and we couldn’t think of a better way to do that than to show his final moments and the grieving process.”