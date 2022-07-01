‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven and Bear Brown Announce They’re Expecting Another Son

Following the news that “Alaskan Bush People” star Bear Brown and his wife Raiven are expecting a new baby, the couple announced they are officially having another boy in a heartwarming Instagram post.

“We are SO happy to announce we are expecting another little boy!” the “Alaskan Bush People” castmate’s wife declared in the post. It features their son, River, posing with an “It’s a boy” sign. “I’ve always seen myself as a boy mom. I absolutely love being a boy mom. I can’t wait to see River as a big brother.”

Bear Brown’s wife previously posted a sweet video on her now-private Instagram account about the baby news. “We are still super early so it’s a bit of a scare sharing this early,” she explained. “But I really want to be transparent with you all! You’ve been so supportive with all we’ve gone through. I am so excited for River to be a big brother.”

Raiven said that she and Bear Brown are praying that the baby continues to grow and develop. The couple endured a miscarriage in April 2021. “Last time, People announced my pregnancy with River. This time I wanted us to say it in our own way without fear it was going to be leaked.”

Raiven went on to add that she and Bear Brown continue to pray for their little rainbow baby. “All your prayers would be greatly appreciated.”

The “Alaskan Bush People” star also shared the same video and wrote, “Raiven and I have some super awesome news we’d like to share with everyone! Raiven is pregnant!!!!! Becoming a dad was one of the greatest moments of my life!!! It’s still really early and we’re praying for a healthy baby, but I couldn’t be more excited to welcome another little one into this world.”

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Bear Brown and His Wife Celebrate New Baby Less Than a Year After Breakup

The new baby news for “Alaskan Bush People” star Bear Brown and his wife Raiven comes nearly a year after the couple announced they were breaking up. Brown revealed at the time that he was never unfaithful to Raiven. However, he said that she just didn’t feel the same way he feels about her. “She simply felt I was not what she’s looking for,” he revealed at the time.

Less than six months after the initial breakup, the couple reunited and shared a special snapshot of them with their son, River. “We may have spent all this time being lost trying to fix ourselves… things may have been rocky for a while, but for you, it’s always been love.”

Although her Instagram remains private, Raiven announced that the couple’s new baby boy will be arriving on or near February 3, 2023.