‘Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven and Bear Brown Reportedly Split Up Again

Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Brown has announced that she and her husband, Bear, have split again. And this time, she’s planning on making it permanent.

According to Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Raiven shared the news in an Instagram story. There were no signs leading to the breakup, however. The couple is expecting their second child in a few months, and they appeared to be doing well in their new marriage. But there were apparently troubles behind the scenes and Raiven is done.

“Bear and I have separated,” she wrote. “I am putting my health and my children first. We will be co-parenting, no drama, and I won’t be sharing info past this point.”

The reality star later added that she and Bear will not partake in the same social media drama they did the last time around. But following the post, she immediately scrubbed Bear’s face from her account, which means the two aren’t likely parting on good terms.

Bear Brown has yet to confirm or even mention the split. In fact, his page still notes that he is the “husband to a beautiful wife. And one of his most recent posts is a photo of Raiven showing off her growing baby bump on Thanksgiving Day.

“I’m so thankful to have my beautiful wife and precious boy with me this holiday!” he wrote. “Also thankful to have another son on the way! And to still have my mom, brothers and sisters! God bless everyone!!!”

The Alaskan Bush People Said ‘I Do’ in January

The Alaskan Bush People couple has had an on-again-off-again romance for the majority of their relationship. They most recently broke up in September 2019, and they still weren’t together when Raiven gave birth to their first son, River, in March 2020. And Bear didn’t meet River for six more months.

Their past breakups have led to dramatic custody battles. And Raiven even filed numerous restraining orders against her husband. In March 2021, Bear was arrested and booked for fourth-degree domestic violence after Raiven alleged that Bear pinned her to a bed during a fight.

A family member was on the phone with Raiven at the time and they told police they heard Raven yelling that Bear was hurting her. He denies restaining and hurting her and claims he was only trying to take her phone away. Raiven eventually dropped those charges and married Bear in January 2022.

“It feels really good to be a married man,” Bear told PEOPLE following the ceremony. “I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s an honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife.”