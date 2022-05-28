Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown and his wife Raiven have a new baby on the way! The recently married couple took to social media on Saturday night (May 28) to announce the exciting news.

Raiven posted a clip of what appears to be her, Bear, and their son River’s hands stacked on top of one another. They quickly unstack them to reveal a positive pregnancy test. Raiven posted the sweet video on her private Instagram page with an emotional message.

“We are still super early so it’s a bit of a scare sharing this early. But I really want to be transparent with you all! You’ve been so supportive with all we’ve gone through. I am so excited for river to be a big brother. We are praying this baby sticks! Last time people announced my pregnancy with river. This time I wanted us to say it in our own way. Without fear it was going to be leaked. We pray that we have our little rainbow baby! All your prayers would be greatly appreciated,” she wrote.

Bear, 34, posted the same video with a sweet note of his own. “Raiven and I have some super awesome news we’d like to share with everyone! Raiven is pregnant!!!!! Becoming a dad was one of the greatest moments of my life!!! It’s still really early and we’re praying for a healthy baby, but I couldn’t be more excited to welcome another little one into this world,” he writes.

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown Expanding His Family

Bear Brown and his wife Raiven already share one son together named River. The couple actually announced they were expecting their first son back in 2019 one day after revealing they had split. Even though they were not together at the time, Bear spoke highly of Raiven becoming a mother.

“Raiven and I are excited to share we’re expecting a baby this spring!” Bear told People. “Even though we’re no longer together, we’re still friends and dedicated to raising a healthy and happy child.”

He continued by adding: “Raiven will be an amazing mom and I will work my hardest to be the best dad I can be! Family is everything to me, and we appreciate everyone’s support as we figure out our new normal.”

Fortunately, Bear and Raiven were able to mend fences. They reunited and eventually tied the knot at the beginning of 2022. At the time of their wedding, Bear Brown reflected on wishing his father, Billy Brown, could have been there. The Alaskan Bush People patriarch passed away in February of 2021.

“It feels really good to be a married man, I’ve loved Raiven a long time and it’s an honor and a privilege to finally call her my wife. She is the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen and still takes my breath away! I only wish Da had been there, but I know he was watching from the best seat! I look forward to building a life, a family and a home with Raiven, she’s the love of my life and my heart belongs to her and her alone,” Bear Brown told People.