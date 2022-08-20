‘Alaskan Bush People’: Will the Show Return for Season 14?

Fans of Alaskan Bush People have been wondering about the show’s future, and Noah Brown recently gave them an update. Viewers have been speculating on if the show would return to the Discovery Channel for months. To date, there has been no news from the network on a season 14. However, cast member Noah Brown recently posted on his Instagram, giving fans a glimmer of hope. The post is about a new YouTube channel from Noah and his wife, Rhain.

“Hey everyone! I have finally started a YouTube channel,” Noah captioned the post. “We are aiming to upload our first video next week and we are going to try to put up a new video every week. So, if y’all want to make sure that you don’t miss it, why not head over and Subscribe!”

It didn’t take long for fans to ask about Alaskan Bush People in the comments. “Is the show coming back on TV?” one fan asked. Noah gave a somewhat vague answer. “Sorry, but I am not supposed to say,” he wrote.

Another fan weighed in on the exchange. “Sounds like an ‘I’m not [supposed] to say, but yes’ to me.”

2021 was a tragic year for the cast of Alaskan Bush People

Almost a year has passed since the Season 13 debut of Alaskan Bush People. That season began in September 2021, and it was marked by the death of patriarch Billy Brown. He passed in February 2021 at age 68. The 13th season was dedicated to Billy. At one point son, Bam Bam, expressed his grief to the camera. “Dad always told us one day we’d have to carry on without him. But we weren’t ready for him to go,” he said.

Billy Brown died on Feburary 7th following a seizure. Bear shared the news on his private Instagram. “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure,” Bear wrote at the time. “He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed.”

The Brown family has something to celebrate if Alaskan Bush People is renewed for a 14th season. In May, Bear Brown announced that he and his wife Raiven were expecting their second child. The couple has their first son River in 2020. “Raiven and I have some super exciting news we’d like to share with everyone! Raiven is pregnant!” Bear wrote on his private Instagram in May. “Becoming a dad was one of the greatest moments of my life!!! It’s still really early and we’re praying for a healthy baby, but I couldn’t be more excited to welcome another little one into this world!”