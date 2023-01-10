‘Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown Announces New Business Move, and Fans Can’t Wait

Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown is using her star status as a segue into a new business venture—Cameo. And she’s letting all of her fans know that she’s available for hire today.

“Hey everyone! I’m now on cameo!” she announced on Instagram. “I love interacting with all of you and I figured this would be a good way to get to personally say hello.”

Cameo is a platform that allows people to hire celebrities to record personalized messages for friends, family, or foes. People typically ask for birthday, engagement, or other well-wishes. Many people also hire celebrities to record hilarious roasts.

The 20-year-old stunned followers with the news because she has made a living by living off the grid. So becoming more embroiled in the celebrity world and in social media seems out of character. In the comments, she got mixed reviews. Some people were thrilled to see her on the platform. One person even said they already booked her services. Other people criticized her and suggested she do something better with her time.

Rain Brown Will Only Record ‘PG’ Messages

But Rain Brown didn’t worry about the negative comments, however. Two days after the initial posting, she updated fans and shared that her profile was live.

“I made my price the lowest it could be because it’s absolutely not about the money to me,” she wrote. “It’s about a platform that allows me to better connect with y’all guys. Hopefully, this can be a very fun experience for all of us.”

Brown went on to note that she will only record “PG” messages, which means “no cursing.”

“Spreading your beautiful positivity and optimism is such a joy to others,” one fan gushed. “Thank you! Keep shining!”

Some less friendly people attacked Rain Brown for using her fame to charge people for her services when she’s “already a millionaire.” And one person even suggested that if it isn’t about the money, she shouldn’t charge at all.

“Nothing like making money from your fans … well I’m sure you just lost many. Bye bye!” someone added.

However, the majority of the people came to her defense and told her to ignore all the people who “pick” her “apart.” And her brother, Bear Brown, even jumped into the conversation to support and defend her move.

“Awesome sis!” he wrote. “It is a really great way to reach out to anyone who’s a fan of the show, with a special video created just for them!!!”