‘Ally McBeal’ Sequel on the Way From ABC

Nearly two decades ago, Ally McBeal soared to Emmy victories and made Calista Flockhart a household name for Fox. Well, it appears that there is a sequel in the works right now from executive producer Karen Gist. In this sequel, the main focus will reportedly be a young Black woman, Deadline reports, who joins the law firm of Cage and Fish in Boston. She does this after getting out of law school. According to this report, that young woman will be the daughter of Renee Raddick, played by Lisa Nicole Carson in the O.G. show.

Other roles remain in flux at this time. There has been some talk of having Flockhart take on an executive producer role with the series. That would make some sense due to her deep connection with the show. Additionally, this show is in the early stages of coming together for ABC. Flockhart also reportedly has been approached to appear in her starring role, too. We don’t know whether this will happen but it is in the mix of talks.

David E. Kelley Appears To Bow Out From ‘Ally McBeal’ Sequel

Ally McBeal originally showed up on Fox between 1997-2002. The show had Flockhart star as Ally, who was a lawyer working in Cage and Fish. She was there along with her former lover and his wife. Viewers would get inside looks at Ally’s life and troubles while seeking love. Let’s talk about some Emmy love for this show. It won for Outstanding Comedy Series back in 1999 and would take home seven Emmys while on Fox.

Let’s also take a look at some of the cast members here. Besides Flockhart and Carson, others who appeared on Ally McBeal included Courtney Thorne-Smith, Greg Germann, Jane Krakowski, Peter MacNicol, Gil Bellows, Lucy Liu, and Portia de Rossi. Krakowski would eventually find herself on another very popular show later on in 30 Rock, which starred Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin. Liu has gained fame and fortune from appearing in movies like Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill: Volume 1.

David E Kelley was the creative mind and executive producer of the original series. It is being reported that Kelley will not have too much of a say in this sequel. Therefore, he has given Gist his blessing as she works on the sequel. At this time, there is no certainty around Flockhart’s involvement. What we do know is once a script has been prepared for the sequel, then a decision about that will be made. Until then, work on the sequel will simply continue and we will await word on when things will move forward. We will be keeping our eye open for any further updates regarding this Ally McBeal sequel.