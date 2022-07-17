‘American Chopper’ Star Paul Teutul Jr. Shares New Photos With Fans at His Brand New Shop

‘American Chopper’ star Paul Teutul Jr. just posted to Instagram showing off his brand new shop. The family officially opened a new shop in Ship Bottom, New Jersey this month.

On Sunday, Teutul Jr. took to the app again to share pictures of fans visiting the shop.

“Met so many great people over the past few weeks getting it up and running,” he wrote in the caption. “Hudson set up a ‘kids corner’ and Rachael’s shop is moving down next. ” He concluded the post with a “#FamilyBusiness.”

Paul Teutul Jr. shared ten photos in the post showing off the impressive shop. In some photos, he’s pictured autographing fan items like t-shirts. In others, he displays the layout of the shop and poses for a selfie.

Fans quickly took to the app to comment on the post. One fan named @schenphotography wrote, “I’ll have to come by sometime and check it out! Looks great.”

Another said, “Looks like a great time! Love the kids corner concept.”

Other fans asked whether other shops would switch locations. One user wrote, “Paul, is the shop moving from Newburgh, NY? I was in the shop several times taking friends for a visit.”

However, Paul Jr. and Paul Sr. seemed to have repaired the tension that previously existed. That tension was observable on early seasons of American Chopper.

‘American Chopper’: Tension with Paul Sr. and Paul Jr.

Teutul was born in Yonkers, New York on May 1, 1949. He grew up in Pearl River, New York. In his early twenties, he sailed as a member of the United States Merchant Marine during the Vietnam War.

Before American Chopper, Paul Teutul Sr. had already lived an incredible life.

Teutul first began with Orange County Ironworks, a fabrication shop now solely owned and managed by son Daniel. Then, he started building custom bikes as a hobby after being inspired by the many custom bikes appearing on the streets and in popular culture. In 999, he founded Orange County Choppers. He hired his son Paul Jr. and began building bikes for sale. The show began airing on Discovery Channel in 2003, and since, he’s been a reality television star.

Paul Sr. has four children, and Paul Jr. and Mikey can be seen on the show. He also has two other children, Christin Teutul and Dan Teutul.

His son Dan Teutul took over Orange County Ironworks when his father started building more bikes. His daughter Christin is a nurse in NYC. Paul Sr. has seven grandchildren.

Teutul’s regular arguments with his son Paul Jr. became normal during episodes of American Chopper. However, those frequent exchanges eventually led to Paul Jr. being fired from the show in April 2009. Their personalities would frequently clashed, but Paul Jr. has remained part of the family business since.