‘American Chopper’s Paul Teutul Sr. Officially Opens New Shop in New Jersey

American Chopper star Paul Teutul Sr. officially opened a new shop in Ship Bottom, New Jersey.

“It’s been a very busy few weeks, but we are in and open on LBI!” Teutul Sr. captioned the post. “Lots of local help went into getting us up and running just in time for the 4th.”

He went on to thank a few partners by tagging their Instagram accounts. “Thanks to @thebeachcrewlbi @distinctlydavies @tuckertonlumber @sharpebuilthomes @cleanlinespainting_lbi @stafforddinermanahawkin @jessicaspaintingnj and DavesElectric!” he wrote.

Many fans took to Instagram to react to the American Chopper star’s post.

One user named @paulhendricksonnj said, “I walked by the other day. Looks great. It was cool to see the bikes from the shows.”

Another user wrote named @waynelambert1313, “Congratulations Paul and to the rest of the crew. Good luck man. If your ever in Chicago come check out our shop in Glenview. Be honored to have you. Best of luck Paul jr.”

User @scotty_lambo said, “Followed you from the start bro and loved every minute all the best and good luck from me in the uk.”

Another user chimed in, writing, “Congratulations Paul Junior and Paul Junior designs for a new shop and I am looking forward to come visiting the new shop.”

One user called @chickienickie27 wrote, “We were just there, so sad we missed you!!!! Looking forward for the grand opening celebration!!!!”

Recently, Paul Teutul Sr. posted a throwback video of his grandson on Instagram.

‘American Chopper’ Star Paul Teutul Sr.’s Early Life

Before American Chopper, Paul Teutul Sr. had already lived an incredible life.

Teutul was born in Yonkers, New York on May 1, 1949. He grew up in Pearl River, New York. In his early twenties, he sailed as a member of the United States Merchant Marine during the Vietnam War.

Teutul first began with Orange County Ironworks, a fabrication shop now solely owned and managed by son Daniel. Then, he started building custom bikes as a hobby after being inspired by the many custom bikes appearing on the streets and in popular culture. In 999, he founded Orange County Choppers. He hired his son Paul Jr. and began building bikes for sale. The show began airing on Discovery Channel in 2003, and since, he’s been a reality television star.

Paul Sr. has four children, and Paul Jr. and Mikey can be seen on the show. He also has two other children, Christin Teutul and Dan Teutul.

His son Dan Teutul took over Orange County Ironworks when his father started building more bikes. His daughter Christin is a nurse in NYC. Paul Sr. has seven grandchildren.

Teutul’s regular arguments with his son Paul Jr. became normal during episodes of American Chopper. However, those frequent exchanges eventually led to Paul Jr. being fired from the show in April 2009.