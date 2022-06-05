‘American Chopper’s Paul Teutul Sr. Posts Adorable Throwback Video of His Grandson in Honor of 6th Birthday

Across eight seasons of “American Chopper,” viewers became accustomed to Paul Teutul Sr.’s no-nonsense manner and hardened appearance. However, as his Instagram followers know, there are two things that soften the old biker’s heart. That’s his animals and his grandchildren. Most recently, the “American Chopper” star took to Instagram, sharing a sweet throwback video of his grandson in honor of his 6th birthday. Check it out below.

“My buddy turned 6 today,” Sr. shared in his post. “[N]ow he is riding his own bike, Happy birthday big guy.”

The sweet video shows Sr.’s grandson at a much younger age, likely 2 or 3, demonstrating his growing curiosity as he explores the bike on his own.

Plenty of “American Chopper” fans took to the comments to share their own birthday wishes for the little boy. Others expressed love for the sweet throwback video.

“This is so awesome,” one of Sr.’s followers wrote. “You can see how his facial [expression] changes when he pulls the gas, hbd big boy!”

Another quipped, “Your (sic) in trouble! His first throttle!!”

Other “American Chopper” fans thanked the custom bike builder for sharing the sweet video, writing, “What an awesome memory to share. Thanks Paul!! Happy birthday Big Guy! Ride safe!”

Fans debated which of Sr.’s seven grandchildren were featured in the video and many came to the conclusion that it’s Paul Teutul Jr.’s son Hudson. Nevertheless, we’re sending a big happy 6th birthday of our own your way little one!

‘American Chopper’s Paul Teutul Sr. Shows Off His Only Granddaughter

While we can be certain Grandpa loves teaching his now 6-year-old grandson everything he knows about bikes, a previous post shows the tough guy simply melts when he’s around his only granddaughter. In February, the 73-year-old TV star took to Instagram once again to boast about his family, this time standing alongside his son Daniel and preparing to “hand off” his baby granddaughter, Gabriela.

Sr. humorously captioned the photo, “Getting ready for the handoff,” while his son Daniel stands beside his dad with his thumb up, grinning toward the camera. In addition, several of the old biker’s followers joked that, despite his usual demeanor, Sr. can smile, though we know just how smitten he is with his multitude of grandbabies.

“Seriously great pic of you both,” one “American Chopper” fan complimented. “That’s a genuine smile there! Seniors still rockin’ those scary-looking guns too!”

The image of the little baby boasting a floral onesie and a floral headband is almost comical beside the two grown men who sport all black.

Fans loved the photo nonetheless though, adoring Sr.’s smile, the adoration he has for little Gabriela, and the relationship he shares with his children.

“Good stuff brother,” one other fan concluded.