‘American Chopper’s Paul Teutul Sr. Snaps Rare Selfie With His ‘Beautiful Wife’

American Choppers star Paul Teutul Sr. is taking some time off, it seems. And, while he takes this time, the Discovery Channel host is sharing some cool selfies on his Instagram page. In the post, the reality TV star gives fans a rare snapshot of himself and his “beautiful wife” as they enjoy a perfect day.

“We decided to take a few days off,” Paul Teutul St. says in the early morning Insta post.

“[I]t was a beautiful day,” the American Chopper star adds. “[T]o spend with my beautiful wife.”

This is just one of a few beautiful days Paul Teutul Sr. has taken advantage of recently, according to his Instagram posts. Just a few days ago, Paul Teutul Sr. posted a pic of himself enjoying the water as he steers his boat on a lake. And, Teutul tells his fans in the post that it’s important to take time for ourselves.

“If u don’t give yourself a [break] no one else will,” the Discovery Channel star says. “[R]eally great day!”

American Chopper Star Paul Teutul Sr. Shares An Adorable Throwback Pic Of His Grandson

The American Chopper star is well-known for his no-nonsense approach to business while starring in the popular Discovery Channel series. However, it can be pretty clear through his Insta that the senior Teutul enjoys time with his family whenever he can. In fact, if there is ever something that softens Teutul’s hardened shell, it’s certainly his grandchildren.

Recently, Teutul Sr. shared a sweet video of his grandson on his sixth birthday. Sharing an adorable throwback moment between the grandfather and his little “buddy.”

“My buddy turned 6 today,” the American Chopper star shares in the Insta video.

“[N]ow he is riding his own bike,” Teutul Sr adds. “Happy birthday big guy.”

The Instagram clip shows the proud grandfather with his young grandson as Sr. demonstrates how one of his famous choppers works with the very curious little boy.

The very patient grandfather shows his little grandson which button he needs to push on the bike’s handles. However, the boy is more interested in the buttons right in front of him. Soon, however, the American Chopper star gets the machine going while his grandson looks on, clearly amazed by the piece of machinery he is sitting on!

The grandfather soon picks his little buddy up, allowing him to rev the engine on the bike by himself. And, it’s clear that the little guy is a natural! Even at this young age.