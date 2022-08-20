‘American Chopper’s Paul Teutul Sr. Proves He’s Still Making ‘Bad Ass’ Motorcycles in New Photo

American Chopper may have aired its final episode a decade ago, but that doesn’t mean the reality TV series’ star Paul Teutul Sr. has stopped putting together insanely awesome bikes. Taking to Instagram with an epic new photo, Teutul Sr. proves he’s still putting out “bad ass” motorcycles. Check it out.

The photo sees the 73-year-old custom bike builder surrounded by his passion, with a handful of different-styled and colored motorcycles filling the shop. The American Chopper star captioned the photo, “Am I still making bad ass Choppers? Heck yeah I am!”

Teutul Sr. also added a few hashtags to his post, including “#OrangeCountyChoppers,” which actually got its start in New York. Years following the conclusion of his eight-season series, the veteran bike builder moved to Florida. And while his stomping grounds differ drastically from American Chopper‘s roots, Sr. is still putting out a creative selection of custom motorcycles.

Fans took to the comments to share their love for Paul Teutul Sr.

“The best!” one of the TV star’s followers wrote, while another said, “Love this guy.”

The American Chopper star, who spent years in New York as fans of the series know, moved himself and Orange County Choppers to Florida in 2021. Since then, Teutul Sr. has not only continued work on his custom bikes but he’s also adopted a handful of animals into his already large herd.

‘American Chopper’ Star Opens New Shop In New Jersey

Paul Teutul Sr. may have moved his home base to Florida, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for expansion elsewhere too. Most recently, the American Chopper star’s son opened up a bike shop of his own, farther North in New Jersey in a town called Ship Bottom.

When Teutul Jr. first shared news of the move, he posted photos of the building’s remodeling with paint drop clothes and signs moving in and out and up and down. In his post, he wrote at the time, “It’s been a very busy few weeks, but we are in and open on LBI! Lots of local help went into getting us up and running just in time for the 4th!” which he followed with an American flag emoji.

Since opening up the brand new bike shop at the beginning of July, fans have shared their love for American Chopper and Paul Teutul Jr. as well as his custom bikes.

“Awesome! Keep up the great work Paul!” one American Chopper fan commented. A second wrote, “What a beautiful Place Mr. Paul!! Great times will come!!”

In his post, Paul Teutul Jr. also thanked the new shop’s sponsors, which was also met with praise.

“[I]t was our pleasure!” one of the American Chopper star’s sponsors said. “By far the coolest shop in all of LBI now!”