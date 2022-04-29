Less than three months after he was charged with a DUI in a fatal car crash, “American Idol” alum Caleb Kennedy’s toxicology report has been officially released.

According to The Sun, former “American Idol” star Caleb Kennedy made an appearance in court for the fourth time on April 28th for a bond hearing. He was notably charged with a DUI in February after causing a car crash that killed a 54-year-old man. Authorities revealed that at the time of the crash, Kennedy traveled 175 yards of the road to a garage. This is where Larry Parris was working when he hit and killed him.

“A 2011 Ford pickup was traveling north on W. Murph Road when the vehicle traveled onto a private drive at 269 W. Murph Road and struck a building,” authorities revealed at the time. A person inside the building sustained a fatal injury as a result of the collision.”

It was revealed that while Caleb Kennedy, who is 17-years-old, attended previous hearings for the charge, no decision on bond was able to be made until the “American Idol” album’s toxicology results came back. During the latest hearing, the results from the report were revealed. It showed that Kennedy had Prozac and marijuana in his system at the time of the deadly crash.

Caleb Kennedy admitted he met a friend near a local Walmart prior to the crash and took a hit from a vape pen. The “American Idol” star then said that’s when he “started tripping.”

The Sun also reports that the hearing solicitor revealed Prozac bottles were found in Kennedy’s truck. His doctor had recently increased his dose of the medication. The marijuana in his system was only reported to be a “trace amount” as well.

The Solicitor Asks Judge to Grant Bail to ‘American Idol’ Alum Caleb Kennedy

Also according to The Sun, the solicitor has asked the judge to grant bail to Caleb Kennedy due to the fact that the “American Idol” alum did not have a criminal record prior to the deadly crash. Kennedy also remained on the scene after he struck Parris.

However, Parris’ wife spoke at the hearing after asking the judge to deny the bond. Circuit Court Judge Grace Knie stated that she will consider the information. She is also going to issue a decision in writing within the next few days.

Meanwhile, Kennedy’s lawyer previously told the media outlet that their client was on suicide watch after being denied bond. The lawyer also said, “Caleb is a minor with no record and by all accounts had an adverse reaction to a prescribed drug during the middle of the day on the way to see his girlfriend.”

The lawyer went on to add that Kennedy was not out at night partying, drinking, and running from the cops. “Caleb has done nothing but express remorse and sorrow for the Parris family every time I speak to him.”