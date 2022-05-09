‘American Idol’ Alum Gabby Barrett Reveals She’s Pregnant With a Son on Mother’s Day

Former “American Idol” contestant and current country music star Gabby Barrett revealed today, May 8, that she’s expecting her second child with husband Cade Foehner. The two already share a daughter, Baylah, and are now expecting a son.

Barrett posted a video of her sonogram on Instagram, captioning it, “My son […] Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!” Happy Mother’s Day, indeed. Barrett also has reason to celebrate career-wise, as she just dropped a new music video for her song “Pick Me Up.” The video even features her husband, Cade, as it tells a love story through the years.

Gabby Barrett was the third-place winner on “American Idol” season 16; she then released her debut single “I Hope” in 2019. In 2020, she released her first album, “Goldmine,” which broke the record for the largest streaming week for a female debut country album. This year, she performed Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” at the ACM Awards, plus her own hit “Pick Me Up” at the 2022 CMT Awards. She was also nominated for Female Video of the Year, but lost to Miranda Lambert. In 2020 she was nominated for Breakthrough Video and Female Video, while in 2021 she was nominated for Female Video yet again.

Gabby Barrett Shares Great Personal News, While Fellow Former ‘American Idol’ Contestants Return for Reunion

Recently, a handful of “American Idol” contestants returned for the reality show’s 20th season reunion episode. Former judges Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul returned as well. Performances included Ruben Studdard, who won in 2003, and Jordin Sparks, who won in 2007 singing “Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)” by George Michael and Aretha Franklin; 2008 and 2009 winners David Cook and Kris Allen performing “Dreams” by The Cranberries; and Scotty McCreery, 2011 winner, and runner-up Lauren Alaina–who recently shared an unreleased song for Mother’s Day–singing “When You Say Nothing At All” by Keith Whitley.

Additionally, on “American Idol,” the show revealed the Top 7 celebrity mentor as the contestants start winding down. Today–May 8–welcomed will.i.am to the show. Gabby Barrett was featured as the Top 14 mentor earlier in the season. Derek Hough later helped the Top 10 plan Disney-themed routines.

Luke Bryan Shared Hilarious Text From Mom Ahead of Mother’s Day ‘Idol’ Episode

On a recent “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Luke Bryan shared a ridiculous and hilarious text from his mom in honor of Mother’s Day. He recited, “’Would you care if I go to the spa where they get all the hair and dry skin off my face and maybe a massage? Never done this stuff except massage. S—t I need to do some work on my butt.'”

Bryan then went on to explain the meaning of the text. He said, “not her actual butt. Like, her ‘butt’ as in ‘her whole body.’ It’s a Southern thing, trust me.” Whatever it is, let’s hope Luke Bryan’s mom was okay with him reading her text message aloud on national television.