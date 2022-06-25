‘American Idol’ Alum Jennifer Hudson Reveals Premiere Date for New Talk Show

With her daytime talk show set to premiere this upcoming fall, “American Idol” star Jennifer Hudson took to her social media accounts to announce the official airdate.

“Check it out !! My new show is going to be full of heart, honesty, and a whole lot of fun,” the “American Idol” star declared in the post. “Mark your calendars for September 12. See yal then!”

Variety reported that the “American Idol” star, who just completed her EGOT, is teaming up with the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” producing team for her new show. It was noted that “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been cleaned in more than 95% of the U.S. and will be heading into national syndication this fall. It will debut on Fox TV stations. Hudson’s talk show will also be taped in the same studio where “Ellen” was shot on the Warner Bros. lot.

Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Corey Palent, who produced on “Ellen” since the show premiered in 2003, are all serving as showrunners for “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Hudson will also serve as an executive producer on her show.

Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, issued a statement about the upcoming show. “With Jennifer’s incredible talents and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter, and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Darnell also revealed to Variety why he believed that Hudson would make a great talk show host. “I knew who she was, and she’s still a Chicago native who is down to earth, authentic, easygoing and funny as hell. I knew we could translate that into a talk show.”

‘American Idol’ Star Jennifer Hudson Opens Up About Her New Talk Show

In a statement to People, “American Idol” star Jennifer Hudson spoke about her upcoming talk show. “I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between,” she stated. “But as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living.’”

Hudson then said that people from around the world have been part of her journey from the beginning. “And I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit downed talk about the things that inspire and move us all.”

Meanwhile, Hudson stated she has always loved people and she can’t wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who she is. She went on to add that she will be able to show audiences who she is as a person as they get to know the “American Idol” winner beyond her talents and accolades.