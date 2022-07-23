‘American Idol’ Alum Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Drops First Look: VIDEO

With her new daytime talk show set to premiere on September 12th, “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is now sharing a sneak peek of her on-air series.

“It’s go time people!!” Jennifer Hudson declared in a post on Instagram. “I can’t wait to shine a light on everyday stories on my new talk show, which premieres September 12 !”

In the promo sneak peek, Jennifer Hudson declares everyone has a story to tell. “We all want to find our light and let it shine. So let’s come together to laugh out loud, to share some hope and joy, and go back to connecting with each other – all on my new show.”

Despite her past struggles, Jennifer Hudson declares that she has lived a lot of life and she’s still here. “Now it’s time to sit down and have some fun, I want to talk to somebody.”

Entertainment Tonight also reports that in a previous promo video of the upcoming daytime talk show, Hudson promised her fans that they’d get quality while watching the show. “You’re going to get honesty, you’re going to get all of my heart, and don’t forget the fun. We’re going to have a lot of fun!”

Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Corey Palent, who previously worked on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” are signed on as executive producers and showrunners of Hudson’s upcoming show. Hudson alongside Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy, and Walter Williams IIII will also executive produce. Shani Black will serve as co-executive producer.

Jennifer Hudson Previously Spoke About How She Would Love to Have Her Own Talk Show

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January 2022, Jennifer Hudson hinted at the possibility of hosting her own daytime talk show in 2022.

“I would love to do that, that would be a whole new interesting world to walk into,” the “American Idol” alum declared. “I do love talking as you could probably already tell, and I love to Jennifer-ize people. So maybe I will make it into your living room, 2022 is definitely going to let us know for sure!”

Hudson also said that her production company, Jhud Productions, always has a plan. “And we never stop working and, as I always say, you will always see me try and grow so there’s always a plan. I can tell you that much.”

Meanwhile, President of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television issued a statement about Hudson hosting her very own talk show. “I’ve worked with Mary, Andy, and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to keep them in the family because they are truly the best in the business. With Jennifer’s incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter, and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I’m excited for what’s to come.”