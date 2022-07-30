‘American Idol’ Alum Kelly Clarkson Makes Hilarious Confession About Her Karaoke Preferences

Although she kills it during every single karaoke segment on her daytime talk show, “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson makes a hilarious confession about her song preferences.

While chatting with “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliff, Kelly Clarkson discussed his karaoke preference, which is usually Eminem. “You love doing Eminem? I do too! I feel like people expect me to sing so I rap. And I love him.”

Radcliff then told Kelly Clarkson that if you “came of age” at a certain time, he and his friends were a bunch of the whitest middle class in England. “Being like I need to internalize all the lyrics to real Slim Shady. Like it was, uh yes, I know that I’m always like amazed how well I know some songs when I go to the karaoke because oh this is like in there.”

Kelly Clarkson then said that junior high is the time when people memorized everything, including songs. “Like those are the songs I know by heart,” she declared. “You’re coming of age.”

Radcliff went on to add that he karaokes with his girlfriend of 10 years, Erin. “She’s like very good at [Slim Shady],” he noted.

Kelly Clarkson Reveals How Her Divorce From Brandon Blackstock is Impacting the Release of New Music

Last month, Kelly Clarkson opened up about the potential release of new music post her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. However, she admitted that the split definitely had quite an impact on her music career.

During her appearance on Apple Music’s “The Global Chart Show With Brooke Reese,” Kelly Clarkson stated, “Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through, and it’s been, like, two years and not easy with kids.”

Kelly Clarkson then spoke about how she was “navigating” through what she’s comfortable releasing. “So, it’s a hard thing to navigate. It’s coming. I just got to get my crap together. I just got to figure out what I’m going to release. I’ve never had this difficult of a project.”

Along with plans to release new music, Kelly Clarkson stepped away from being a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.” She was a coach on the hit series for seven seasons. Along with her self-titled talk show, Clarkson is also teaming up with Snoop Dogg for the U.S. version of Eurovision, “American Song Contest.” So, she’ll definitely have a jam-packed schedule for a while.

The plans to release music come just a few months after Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name to Kelly Brianne. “I just got a divorce, so I had to drop my married last name. I just kept my middle name for my personal life I’m still Kelly Clarkson. I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in!”