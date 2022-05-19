‘American Idol’ Alum Kelly Clarkson Recalls Major Concerns During Remote Learning Mandates

Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, “American Idol” star Kelly Clarkson revealed the struggles she and her children faced during remote learning mandates.

While speaking to People, “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson opened up the discussion by stating she hoped the nanny wasn’t planning to quit due to remote learning. “I hope we never have to do it again,” Clarkson explained. “Because my kids are very creative, outgoing, and social, and did not want to be at home with an adult.”

Kelly Clarkson also stated that remote learning was very hard for her children while they were learning how to read. “I’ve lawyers held teachers in the highest of regard, but people that didn’t really think about it before got a real eye-opening experience at how hard teachers work. I’d hear people in the industry in interviews be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m trying to wrangle these two or three kids’. But imagine having 26 to 30, because that’s what a teacher has. It’s a crazy hard job.”

In honor of educators, Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with Norwegian Cruise Line for its Giving Joy Contest. People reveals that the contest is going to reward 100 teachers with a vacation aboard its newest ship, Norwegian Prima. In addition to the cruise, three grand prize winners will be given $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000 for their schools. Kelly Clarkson will be joining the winners as they set sail from Galveston, Texas this fall. She will also be performing at the award ceremony.

‘American Idol’ Icon Kelly Clarkson Says the Cruise Would Be a Different Kind of ‘Education Experience’ For Teachers

While speaking about her collaboration with Norwegian Cruise Line, Kelly Clarkson stated she initially wanted to work with the cruise line because she’s from a small town. “Once I hit 19, I was on [‘American Idol’] and I ended up winning and going all over the world — and it broadened my view of everything.”

Kelly Clarkson described her personal experience as being a different kind of education that she believes is very valuable to others. This includes educators. “Just getting to see different cultures, getting to know different people, hear different languages. “I think it’s really cool to be able to do that for teachers. Then they’re going to bring that back to the kids, and they’ll be able to teach from a different perspective had they never have gone there.”

Kelly Clarkson then reflected on her own mother’s devotion as an elementary school teacher. She was such a hard worker. I saw everything she did to sacrifice for her students. She didn’t make much money, but she still took money out of her pocket to do things for kids in the classroom, especially those that needed extra help or that would come in with the same outfit every day or without food.”

Although she didn’t become an educator, Kelly Clarkson added her mother’s selfless hard helped her on her path in life. “Now I get to shine a light on people and be a part of things like this.”