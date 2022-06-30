‘American Idol’ Alum Kenedi Anderson Stuns in New Set of Photos

Kenedi Anderson may have exited American Idol early, but the teenager isn’t missing other opportunities coming down the pipeline. The 18-year-old singer has remained very active on social media. She recently took to her Instagram to show off some pictures from an event.

Anderson doesn’t offer much in the way of a caption to let us know exactly what she’s up to. However, the backdrop to the images makes it clear that it’s for an event for Pritchett Bridal. The former American Idol star is seen wearing white jean shorts with a brown crop top with the word “obsessed” printed on it. High-profile clothing designer Leanne Barlow took note of the shirt, simply commenting “obsessed” underneath the post. Interested in trying out the look Anderson is sporting? The shirt is actually just a $6.99 crop top from H&M. You can get the same one at their website.

How Anderson Stunned American Idol Fans

Kenedi Anderson rocked American Idol judges earlier this year during season 20. Judge Lionell Ritchie believed Anderson to be the total package. “You don’t understand. We can sit here all day long and sing songs, but we are looking for the next ‘thing’ in the music business,” Lionell said following a performance on the show. He lavished more praise on the contestant. “You have graced us because of your voice, your look, your sound.”

However, following a performance by Anderson in an April episode, American Idol fans were met with the following message from host Ryan Seacrest. “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now,” he said to the audience of millions. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes.”

Shortly following the incident, Anderson took to her Instagram to elaborate on the exit. “For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me.” Anderson clearly holds no grudges, adding a note of gratitude. “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Since leaving American Idol, Kenedi Anderson has been busy. While writing music is a focus, so is being a teenager. Back in May, Kenedi posted photos on Instagram showing her graduating high school. The teen performer also had another milestone just before that. She went to prom.