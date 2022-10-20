‘American Idol’ Champ Laine Hardy Reveals Major Career Change

American Idol champion Laine Hardy is making a major career change as he is announcing that he’s leaving his record label. Hardy headed out to Twitter and shared the news on Wednesday. The 22-year-old wrote a little bit about his career and his journey to this moment. “I was just 17 years old when I first tried out for American Idol, and at the time, I couldn’t have ever imagined where I was headed,” Hardy wrote. “Since then, I’ve been able to tour across America, play for our Troops in Asia, and make new fans in Europe. I had to grow up quickly and I am still learning more about myself every day.”

Hardy continued. “The teams at 19 Entertainment and Disney Music Group have given me so much support and guidance, and I will forever be grateful,” he wrote. “And now it’s time for me to take my career in a new direction and I am figuring that out. Stay tuned for what’s coming next.” Hardy won American Idol back in Season 17 in May 2019. He would then go on to release his debut album titled Here’s To Anyone in 2021. That record was produced by Michael Knox. It had 11 tracks that included Memorize You, Tiny Town, and The Other LA.

Laine Hardy of ‘American Idol’ Has Shared New Music With Fans

The singer-songwriter ran into trouble earlier this year. Hardy was arrested and accused of spying on a former girlfriend. But he did pre-tape an appearance for The Great American Idol Reunion on ABC. Hardy teamed up with Laci Kaye Booth, another Idol alum, for a performance of Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around, originally done by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty.

Three months after his arrest in the spring of 2022, Hardy, CountryNow reports, returned to social media. He shared a new song with fans called Party I Can Play. But the people who know Hardy well were quite shocked by his look. The singer appeared in the clip with a beard and long hair, too. Beyond this song, Hardy, who is a native of Louisiana, has also shared other unreleased songs.

A couple of years ago, Hardy shared some Christmas memories while showing off his singing chops on Please Come Home for Christmas. In a caption as part of an Instagram post, he wrote, “Now that we’re past Thanksgiving… I’m excited to say my music video for ‘Please Come Home for Christmas’ is out! I got to go through a lot of old pictures and reminisce on some Christmas memories for this one. Let me know what y’all think!”