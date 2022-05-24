‘American Idol’ Champ Noah Thompson Wants to ‘Stay in the House for a Bit’ After Winning Season 20

Noah Thompson, the 19-year-old construction worker turned American Idol champ has spent the last few months under the bright lights of the stage, performing for millions across the country. To the singer’s surprise, he not only gained entry into the competition but won the grand prize. Before he gets to work on his first album, however, he plans to take some time to relax in his hometown of Louisa, Kentucky.

In an interview with Good Morning America following his stunning victory, the newest American Idol champ opened up about his post-win plans and the disbelief he felt as his name was announced as the winning contestant of Season 20.

“I was just kind of just shocked, you know?” Thompson recalled. “Truthfully, I came into the competition not even thinking I would get a golden ticket, so to hear my name at the end, that was amazing.”

Rather than spending more time in the spotlight, for now, Noah Thompson is returning to Kentucky to “just take it all in.”

“I want to see my family and just kind of let this settle in, you know what I mean?” the champ explained. “It’s going to be wild. I’m going to try to just stick to, you know, staying in the house for a little bit.”

‘American Idol’ Champion Noah Thompson Recalls the Best Advice He Received in the Competition

Throughout the 20th season of American Idol, Noah Thompson and his fellow contestants received advice and mentoring from some of music’s biggest stars. From direction from talented judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Petty, and Lionel Richie, to private sessions with Carrie Underwood, part of being an American Idol contestant is honing your skills along the way.

For Noah Thompson, who had no professional musical experience prior to appearing on American Idol, the best advice of all came from Lionel Richie. In an interview with USA Today, Thompson recounted the career-altering conversation. “I remember Lionel told me to step out on that stage with my big boots and just own the stage,” Thompson said. “And that always stuck with me. I think about that a lot.”

Though she had private sessions with all three contestants to compete in the finale, country star Carrie Underwood felt a special connection with Noah Thompson. The singer said American Idol was for people like herself and Thompson, those “who didn’t know to dream that big but knew they wanted to do something.”

Despite his newfound fame, Noah Thompson always stayed true to himself, a decision that ultimately carried him to victory. “I’m not trying to be somebody, you know what I mean?” he explained. “I’m just trying to be myself. I didn’t want to change for nobody or no one. I wanted to be who I was, and hopefully that was good enough.”