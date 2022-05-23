‘American Idol’ Champion Noah Thompson Speaks Out After Season 20 Finale

New American Idol champion Noah Thompson is still in shock after last night’s star-studded finale. But he still has time to thank all the fans who helped him along the way.

“Had a hard time making this post because I truly couldn’t find the words to say,” he began on Instagram.

On Sunday night, the 19-year-old singer took on HunterGirl and Leah Marlene during a three-hour TV event. In the first hour, he and HunterGirl knocked Marlene out of the competition. And then after singing his original song One Day Tonight, Noah Thompson earned his place in American Idol history.

“I was In complete shock in this moment,” he wrote next to a picture that captured the very moment Ryan Seacrest announced his name. “And I still am and I probably always will be! Thank you all for giving me this opportunity, thank you for everyone who voted, thank you guys so much for everything!! I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you all so thank you guys so so much.”

“I’m looking forward to continuing this journey and seeing where this thing goes,” he added. “Love all of you all.”

What’s Next For Newest ‘American Idol’ Champion Noah Thompson

So what does that continued journey look like for Noah Thompson? According to an interview on Live with Kelly & Ryan, He’s not completely sure. But he does know that he will be creating a lot of original works.

“This whole show has just been such a process,” he told host Kelly Rippa. “I’m really just looking forward to just writing some songs, putting some music out, and playing some shows. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

He also noted that all that work will happen from his hometown of Lousia, Kentucky—for the time being, at least. While the feeling is new, he just wants to celebrate with his family and let everything “settle in.”

“It’s going to be wild,” he said. “I’m going to try to just stick to, you know, staying in the house for a little bit.”

And it may take a while to come down from his shock. As the budding country star admitted, he didn’t even sign himself up for the competition, his best friend did. So nothing about this experience has been expected.

From the moment judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie handed him a golden ticket, he’s been in “shock.” And through it all, he’s been struggling to find his bearings. So right now, he’s going to live in the moment and process the whirlwind high that he just experienced.

“Truthfully, I came into this competition not even thinking I would get a golden ticket,” he added. “So to hear my name at the end, that was amazing.”