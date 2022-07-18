‘American Idol’s Chris Daughtry Reveals His True Thoughts About the Show

More than 15 years after placing fourth in Season 5 of “American Idol,” Chris Daughtry is sharing his true thoughts about the TV singing competition.

While speaking to The Gazette earlier this month, Chris Daughtry said that he wouldn’t be where he is without being a contestant on “American Idol.”

“Winning that season wasn’t the most important thing,” Chris Daughtry explained. “It was about getting a chance to show what I could do. I owe so much to ‘American Idol,’ I’ll never have a bad thing to say about that show. If it weren’t for ‘American Idol,’ I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

While reflecting on where he would actually be if he hadn’t been on “American Idol,” Chris Daughtry shared, “I might be playing a club somewhere. Who knows it I would ever be in the place I am now? I work hard to be the best musician I can be.”

Chris Daughtry is notably the third most successful “American Idol” contestant in terms of album sales. Ahead of him are Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. “I’ve been so fortunate. Sure, some things came my way, but I really did work hard for all of this.”

Meanwhile, Chris Daughtry spoke about working with various recording artists. These include Slash, Sevendust, Theory of a Deadman, Vince Gill, and Carlos Santana. “I’ve had so many great experiences working with a number of my heroes. I can’t help but look back at all of that and smile at what I’ve accomplished.”

Chris Daughtry Refuses to Take His Musical Talents For Granted

Along with discussing his music career over the past 15 years, Chris Daughtry stated he refuses to take his musical talents for granted. “I’ve been blessed with something that I don’t take for granted,” Chris Daughtry continued. “But a lot of people can sing. If you have a voice, you still have to work your butt off to get anywhere. It’s a tough business.”

Chris Daughtry went on to say that there is a lot of work when it comes to pursuing his music career. “This is what I’m passionate about. It is work, but in a way, it’s not exactly work. This is a labor of love.”

In regards to his own personal advice, Chris Daughtry added, “Life isn’t easy. You just have to do the best you can and have faith.”

Since “American Idol,” Daughtry has released six albums. His first album, “Daughtry,” was released in 2006. He released his sixth and latest album, “Dearly Beloved” in 2021. The singer and songwriter is currently on tour with stops including Cheyenne, Wyoming; Walker, Minnesota; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and West Des Moines, Iowa. The tour is set to conclude in mid-September.