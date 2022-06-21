‘American Idol’ Contestant Kenedi Anderson Doubles Down on Reason for Leaving the Show

Kenedi Anderson, a one-time favorite to win this season’s American Idol, still isn’t revealing exactly why she suddenly quit the reality singing show.

But she’s living her best life. That still means singing and entertaining music fans everywhere. And sometimes, she answers lingering questions from the fans she made so quickly on American Idol. After she posted this video, she answered a fan who asked her why she left the show after seven episodes.

The fan asked “Girl, why did u drop out of American Idol? Ur perfect and would have won.” And Anderson answered, “Ur so sweet thank you, but I had to do what’s best for me.”

Anderson Left American Idol After Contestants Performed in Hawaii

Anderson left American Idol abruptly after the show did its performances in Hawaii. The 18-year-old had wowed the judges during auditions, belting out a Lady Gaga’s “Applause.” She received a platinum ticket, meaning she could skip through straight to the round of 24.

American Idol judge Luke Bryan, the country superstar, told her, “I believe you might be the biggest star we’ve ever seen.”

Yet her time was fleeting. She performed in Hawaii, singing Christina Perri’s “Human.” But she quit the show before the episode aired. American Idol still ran her appearance, but fans weren’t allowed to vote for her. Host Ryan Seacrest said: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now,” host Ryan Seacrest told viewers. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well wishes.”

After the episode aired, Anderson tried to explain her American Idol departure. “I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me,” she wrote in April. “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Anderson still is posting photos and videos to her social media accounts. And she’s had some significantly cool moments for an 18-year-old who was finishing one phase of her life.

There was prom, which is a huge rite of passage for any high school senior. Anderson posted a photo with two of her friends.

Contestant Finished High School with Prom and Graduation

And, of course, there was high school graduation. She posted a gallery of photos from the event and captioned them all by writing” No more school for meee hehehe.”

Bryan offered insight as to what might’ve happened with Anderson and American Idol.

“These kids, they got a lot coming at them,” Bryan told USA Today. “I think, potentially for her career, her being a part of our family is as good as the route or the way to the top can be. But, if you’re having doubts and anxieties and other things … we’re heartbroken as a show because she was so dynamic and great.”