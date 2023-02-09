‘American Idol’ Contestant Sues Show, Claims She Was Made a ‘Laughingstock’

American Idol contestant Normandy Vamos has filed a lawsuit against the show’s producers for wage theft from her time on the show. Vamos claims that she is a victim and that the three celebrity judges made her into a “laughinstock” on TV.

Vamos, 30, appeared last year on the 20th season of the ABC talent show. She stunned judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan with her vocal chops. Vamos advanced to Los Angeles for further auditions.

‘Amiercan Idol’ Contestant Says She Should Have Received Pay Like An Employee

In the suit which was filed Friday in California, Vamos says she should have been paid as an employee by American Idol. She wants it for the time she spent in Hollywood.

“Reality TV isn’t always real. There’s a lot that happens behind the scenes,” Vamos said in a press release put out by Payton Employment Law. “Myself and hundreds of people worked about a week with no pay.”

Vamos is fom Baltimore. She laims that she and other contestants were required to remain in a Hollywood hotel on standby for 15 hours a day while waiting for their auditions. This happened for eight consecutive days without any income.

Lawsuit Alleges That Show Producers Violated California Labor Code

Now, Vamos’ lawsuit alleges that producers thus “engaged in unjust enrichment and unfair business practices.” It also alleges they “violated California labor code under the Private Attorneys General Act.”

Vamos claims that she and other American Idol ontestants should have been paid wages and overtime. Also, they should have been reimbursed for business expenses.

The singer filed the suit “on behalf of herself and all others similarly situated,” although no other contestants have publicly attached their names.

“American Idol‘s producers seem to feel they can break labor laws and exploit ambitious young performers simply because they may be eager for a shot at becoming the next Jennifer Hudson or Carrie Underwood,” Vamos’ attorney Chantal Payton said, the New York Post reports.

“Vamos and other performers who create content for American Idol have rights as employees, but the producers have chosen to ignore those rights,” Payton alleged. “They treated them as so-called volunteers, when in reality they are employees who should be paid.”

Meanwhile, Vamos claimed she was deliberately designed on American Idol to look like a “laughingstock” during her initial audition. She performed Tina Turner’s Proud Mary.

Vamos said attention was paid to “her carrot-shaped purse,” “bunny-shaped” Crocs and “high-pitched speaking voice.” She believes this was intended to create a comic scene.

Vamos alleges that American Idol producers “instructed her in how to appear and sound, creating an audition that grabbed headlines and went viral online.”