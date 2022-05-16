We are down to the top 3 on American Idol as the ABC show cut down the contestants’ list on its Sunday night broadcast. Host Ryan Seacrest took to social media and shared a photo of himself with the three performers left in the competition. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie saw HunterGirl, Leah Marlene, and Noah Thompson move ahead. All five competitors had a chance to travel to Las Vegas and meet up with Carrie Underwood.

Top 3 Leverage Carrie Underwood Songs For Advancing On ‘American Idol’

HunterGirl sings the Underwood song Undo It. Richie took notice of her ability to take command on the stage. Perry confirmed views previously aired on American Idol about HunterGirl’s voice. She also did a performance of the Little Big Town song Girl Crush. Her professionalism comes through all the time.

Thompson didn’t meet Underwood in person due to quarantine. He did sing her song So Small and it resonated with people. The performer also did the Larry Fleet song Working Man. Marlene chose to do a cover that Underwood did before. She sang I’ll Stand by You from The Pretenders and another cover, the Journey song Separate Ways (Worlds Apart). Perry commented that it felt like she was hearing that song for the first time.

Fritz Hager, Nicolina Did Not Make It Past Sunday Night’s Show

Now that we’ve covered the three who will move on, who didn’t make the cut? Fritz Hager and Nicolina. We get more from TVLine. Hager, who returned after dealing with COVID-19, got a push from Underwood to just dig his own voice. He performs the Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE song I Wanna Remember. Richie and Perry were effusive in their praise. Hager also sang the 5 Seconds of Summer song Youngblood. Unfortunately, he will not be around next week.

As for Nicolina, she sang the Underwood song Blown Away. She let it rip with her performance. The theatrical type of performances would continue for the Adele hit All I Ask. They both were good on the show yet viewers’ votes did not help her out. Ahead of having Underwood appear on American Idol this season, contestants were freaking out over having her back even if just for one show. Marlene told E! News Daily Pop, “She was my childhood hero of all heroes. I have so many videos of me singing Carrie Underwood growing up. It’s crazy, I’m just so excited.” HunterGirl added, “I’m so excited, I’m losing my mind.” Both of them find themselves entering the last stages of this competition in search of a victory. It’s about to get even better on American Idol as the competition winds down.