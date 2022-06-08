‘American Idol’ Dropout Drake Mulligan Taking On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Years after he dropped out of “American Idol,” Drake Milligan made an appearance on the new season of “America’s Got Talent.”

Drake Milligan took to the stage during “America’s Got Talent’s” latest episode and performed a rendition of his original single “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.” The singer and songwriter is notably influenced by George Strait, Alan Jackson, Dwight Yoakam, and Elvis Presley.

Following the performance, “America’s Got Talent” judge, Howie Mandel, praised Drake Milligan. “I think that song’s a hit. And I think that you’re a hit. You’re like the new Elvis of country. I think you’re going to break out from this particular song, this particular moment, on this particular night.”

Fellow “America’s Got Talent” judge Sofia Vergara also chimed. “The perfect combination, the song was amazing, you are amazing, and I think America’s going to go crazy. The girls are going crazy.”

Finally, Simon Cowell, the last “America’s Got Talent” judge to speak, went on to actually give positive feedback for Drake Milligan’s performance. “I think this performance should make a difference to what you’re doing because people are going to like you. The song was really, really good as well. It was really authentic. That’s what I liked about it, because I know so much about country music!” he added in jest. “For me, a good song is a good song. Everything works, and you’re very likable.”

Drake Milligan received a unanimous yes to move on to the next round.

Drake Milligan Revealed He Wants to Be Like Elvis

While speaking to “America’s Got Talent,” Drake Milligan spoke about how his music was first influenced by an Elvis impersonator while at a restaurant. “I think that’s when I decided I wanted to become like Elvis. Well, it was cute at first. I would go put on the jumpsuits and dye my hair black. But it wasn’t till one of the first times I got on stage and sang some of my own songs. I figured, ‘Man, this is something I could do. I could pave my own way!”

Drake Milligan previously revealed why he decided to leave “American Idol” during the 16th season’s Hollywood Week. He wrote his reasoning in an Instagram post. “Been getting a lot of questions about no longer appearing on American Idol after my audition, just thought I’d let y’all know what’s goin’ on! After my audition, I decided that I wasn’t quite ready for that platform yet, and that it would be a better step for me to move to Nashville and focus on my music first!”

The young singer and songwriter further revealed that it was a “very tough” decision to leave “American Idol,” but it in no way reflects his experience during the audition process. “ Everyone on the show was very kind and I feel absolutely blessed and gracious to have been a part of it!”