‘American Idol’ Fans React to HunterGirl’s Emotional Statement After Season 20 Finale

Though American Idol Season 20 ended with Noah Thompson taking the grand prize, the country singer wasn’t the only contestant to capture the hearts of fans everywhere. Over the course of the season, fellow finalist HunterGirl became a fan-favorite musician.

And just when American Idol fans thought they couldn’t love HunterGirl any more, she released a statement on Instagram following the finale. In this touching statement, the singer expressed no disappointment whatsoever. Instead, she felt only gratitude for the experience and admiration for Noah Thompson.

“This year has been a wild ride!!” the singer wrote. “I have grown so much as a person. I am blessed that I got to have this crazy experience with people that I love and care about. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. Thank you to everyone on the team here at [American Idol] for believing in me.”

“I am so excited for the future, and I will always remember my time here on American Idol,” she continued. “Thank you to God for having a plan for me greater than I could’ve ever imagined. Also huge congratulations to one of my best friends [Noah Thompson]. I am so proud of you!!!”

‘American Idol’ Fans Respond to HunterGirl’s Touching Statement

Unsurprisingly, fans flocked to the post to shower the singer with praise, both for her performances and classy response to Noah’s victory. “HunterGirl, Noah may be awesome but no one holds a candle to you! You are going to be a HUGE star! A Carrie Underwood kind of star! I can’t wait to follow your career,” one fan wrote.

“You may not have won Idol, but you are still a winner in my book!! So happy for you and how well you’ve done! I know you will still do great things in the future!!” another shared.

Fellow artists shared their support as well. American Idol alum Tyler Rayn wrote, “You’re a superstar baby. Bravo. You did amazing so proud of you!” Priscilla Block, a country music star who found fame on TikTok, said, “All the love in the world mama. So exciting watching you shine! This is just the beginning.”

Noah Thompson Describes His ‘Unexpected’ Victory

Though Noah Thompson impressed both fans and judges from his first day on American Idol, the country music singer still didn’t expect to win the competition. In an interview with USA Today shortly following the announcement of his victory, Thompson explained the unbelievable situation in which he found himself.

“Honestly, dude, I was just kind of numb,” Thompson explained about an hour after the finale. “It blew me away. I just didn’t know how to feel. Anybody could have won this show, you know what I mean? I just didn’t think that it was me.”

“I just got shoved into this competition basically by my buddy, but I’m grateful for it,” the singer continued. “I just didn’t expect this outcome at all. After Top 3 was when it really hit me.”