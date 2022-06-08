‘American Idol’ Fans Are Still Freaking Out About What Luke Bryan’s Wife Wore at the Finale

Weeks after the 20th season finale of “American Idol,” fans of the hit series are still freaking out about Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, and the outfit she wore.

According to Good Housekeeping, “American Idol” fans are continuously reeling about Luke Bryan and his wife’s finale outfit of choice. Prior to the finale, Bryan took to his Instagram to share some snaps of him and Caroline going out for a “date night” prior to the finale. Caroline was seen rocking a pair of black shorts, a white top with a black jacket, and a pair of knee-high boots.

Luke Bryan’s followers gushed about the couple and their outfits, especially Caroline’s. One fan wrote, “Oh my goodness. That’s a great looking couple right there! Love me some ‘Idol’!!!”

Now that “American Idol” has wrapped up, Luke Bryan is now preparing to hit the road for his Raised Up Right Tour. He will be kicking off the tour by taking the stage on Thursday (June 9th) at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia. Other stops on the tour include Virginia Beach; Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta, Georgia; Canandaigua, New York; Youngstown, Ohio; and Bristow, Virginia.

Luke Bryan Shares His Thoughts on Noah Thompson Winning the 20th Season of ‘American Idol’

According to People, Luke Bryan spoke about Noah Thompson winning the 20th season of “American Idol” by calling the singer and songwriter an underdog.

“He just came in as the underdog… the unassuming guy that he didn’t see it coming, America didn’t see it coming,” Luke Bryan said. “And I think, you know, we’ve seen it in 20 years where those type people, really — American pulls for them, responds to them. And it always tells me that at the end of the day, being a good, humble, kind person wins.”

Meanwhile, fellow “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie agreed with Luke Bryan’s thoughts. “I can’t tell you how many times he woke up every night and went, ‘I can’t believe I’m here.’ And I go, ‘You got to start believing, son’. Well, tonight, I walked up to him and said, ‘You want to tell me that now?’ But it’s that humble giant that you’re looking for that works every time.”

Noah Thompson also sat down to share his thoughts about being dubbed the season’s winner. He went on to add, “10 minutes before that, I thought about my journey on this show. How it’s all been. And it’s been stressful. It’s been a lot of things, I did not expect to make it this far and I just won. So I’m blown away but I’m just trying to take it all in.”