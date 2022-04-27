‘American Idol’ Fans Urge Show to Bring Back Contestant Eliminated Who Faced Technical Difficulties

We’re getting down to the wire for “American Idol” season 20, with our famous judges rapidly narrowing down the competition. However, now, amid the excitement of the live shows, “Idol” fans have demanded that one talented contestant make a return after he faced technical difficulties during his performance.

Fan-Favorite ‘American Idol’ Contestant Sent Home Despite Memorable Performance

As per Screen Rant, the talented and charismatic 17-year-old Tristen Gresset went home during the “American Idol” Top 11 episode. The contestant’s final episode saw the young rocker perform a rendition of The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” American Idol” judge Lionel Richie chose the iconic song for the rockstar.

(Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Gresset’s performance came during the exciting Judges’ Song Contest. Essentially, this part of “American Idol” sees Richie, alongside country music star Luke Bryan and pop princess Katy Perry, choose a handful of songs for the competitive show’s contestants.

The outlet reports Tristen Gresset blew the judges away with his performance. Nevertheless, he still found himself in the bottom two alongside fellow “American Idol” contestant Lady K. In the end, it was the long-haired rocker that wound up going home, which has sent fans into an uproar.

Fans Demand Tristen Gresset Returns to Show

During Gresset’s final performance during the Top 11 episode, many viewers, across streaming and cable platforms alike, reported widespread outages. These prevented many viewers from even seeing Gresset’s final performance. The young rockstar’s supporters took to social media to demand his return to the long-running singing show.

In one Reddit thread, an “Idol” viewer said, “On Hulu where I live right when Tristen was supposed to perform it went to two Ford commercials right in a row and came back when he finished.”

Others reported similar problems. “In Utah as well on DVR on Xfinity.”

Some of Tristen Gresset’s more outspoken fans demanded his return to the show, writing, “technical errors alone should bring him back!”

They continued, “I’m truly upset about him being eliminated. He brings a show and is very entertaining! Truly flawed elimination.”

The disgruntled viewer saw support from another of Gresset’s fans who wrote, “if it’s true many people did not see Tristen’s performance due to tv outages, then he should be brought back.”

An Unlikely Chance ‘American Idol’ Welcomes Back Fan-Favorite Singer

Overall, many “American Idol” fans seem to have missed Tristen Gresset’s live final performance. But, the outlet reports that, because the contestants’ numbers remain the same from week to week, fans wouldn’t necessarily need to see their performance in order to submit their votes.

Additionally, the outlet reports the “American Idol” judges saved the contestant once before during the Top 14 episode. That said, it’s possible additional votes wouldn’t have made a difference anyway.

For now, however, we can’t be sure whether Tristen Gresset’s situation has caused enough for a return. But, should “American Idol” announce plans for the contestant’s return, you can be sure to find all the information here.