‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Speaks Out After Season 20 Finale

During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him.

The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.

HunterGirl has a bright future ahead of her in the music industry, even if she didn’t win “American Idol.” And earlier today, the singer took the opportunity to thank her fans and family for supporting her throughout the whole process. She posted a picture of herself from a previous “Idol” performance, along with a heartfelt caption.

“This year has been a wild ride!! I have grown so much as a person,” HunterGirl wrote about her “American Idol” journey on Instagram. “I am blessed that I got to have this crazy experience with people that I love and care about. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. Thank you to everyone on the team here at @americanidol for believing in me.”

She continued, “I am so excited for the future, and I will always remember my time here on American Idol. Thank you to God for having a plan for me greater than I could’ve ever imagined. Also huge congratulations to one of my best friends @noahthompsonmusic. I am so proud of you!!!”

Here’s What HunterGirl Performed During the ‘American Idol’ Finale

“American Idol” finalists HunterGirl, Noah Thompson, and Leah Marlene all sang two songs for the Season 20 finale. They started off by covering a Bruce Springsteen hit, and then each of them sang an original song as well.

Marlene chose “Cover Me” as her Springsteen song, which she absolutely killed on stage. Then, Marlene’s performance took an emotional turn when she performed “Flowers,” her original song. She reportedly wrote it during a tough time in her life, when she suffered “some pretty crippling depression and anxiety.” Marlene ended up in third place at the end of the competition.

Thompson went with “I’m on Fire” by Bruce Springsteen, as well as his original song “One Day Tonight.” You can listen to his single on Spotify or any other music streaming platform now.

And finally, HunterGirl nailed a rendition of Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark,” while also captivating audiences with “Redbird,” an original song. Judge Katy Perry told the finalist, “This is your stage. I don’t think you’re a star, I think you’re a super nova.”

A supernova indeed. And we can’t wait to see HunterGirl shine in the future.