‘American Idol’ Finalist Leah Marlene Thanks Fans After Elimination in Season 20 Finale

Following her elimination from the season 20 finale of “American Idol,” finalist Leah Marlene went onto her Instagram account to thank her fans for their constant support.

“It’s been a big day,” Leah Marlene declared in the video after her “American Idol” departure. “And it’s kind of an end of an era. [I] obviously feeling all the things, have so many thoughts, and all that jazz. It’s going to take me quite a bit of time to process it all and actually put it into eloquent words to share.”

Leah Marlene then went on to thank her supporters for their constant love during the entire “American Idol” season. “This has been the most beautiful [and] incredible journey of my entire life. And to be able to share it with other people, who I love with my whole heart, and witness their growth too. I was so emotional tonight because it was just like wow.”

The “American Idol” finalist went on to say that she was so grateful for the entire journey and it was really hard for her to close this chapter and say goodbye. This is due to the fact that it was all “beautiful and amazing” for her. “That said, guys, this is only the beginning for every single one of us and this is where the real work starts and I hope you guys will stick with me because I am ready to work my a— off and make this dream a reality in the real world. So, that’s all.”

During the finale, Leah Marlene sang “Cover Me” by Bruce Springsteen as well as her original song “Flowers ” and finished in third place. She later performed “Firework” alongside “American Idol” judge Katy Perry.

Leah Marlene Spoke About the Constant Support She’s Received Before & During ‘American Idol’

While speaking to Parade, Leah Marlene opened up about the support she has been receiving before and while competing on “American Idol” this season. “There have been countless people just rooting for me since I was a little girl playing the farmer’s market and sounding terrible, but they let me play! So many people since then have lifted me up and encouraged me.”

Leah Marlene also said that her supporters are why she was on the “American Idol” stage to begin with. “Winning is not about any of us at this point. It’s about the people who got us here and giving back to that. We’ve all worked so hard at this for such a long time.”

Leah Marlene also said that she would support her fellow “American Idol” stars if they ended up winning it all instead of her. “I would be over the moon for any of our friends to win. We’re just all so grateful at this point and so happy to be here.”