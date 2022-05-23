‘American Idol’ Finalists HunterGirl and Noah Thompson Appear on ‘GMA’ After Season 20 Finale

Following the season 20 finale of “American Idol,” finalists HunterGirl and Noah Thompson make a special appearance on “Good Morning America.”

During his morning show appearance, Noah Thompson revealed his initial reaction to being named winner of the latest “American Idol” season. “I was just kind of just shocked, you know? Truthfully, I came into this competition not even thinking I would get a golden ticket, so to hear my name at the end, that was amazing.”

When asked what he was planning to do after the “American Idol” success, Noah Thompson said he was planning to return to his hometown, Lousia, Kentucky, to just take everything in. “I want to see my family and use kind of let this settle in, you know what I mean? It’s going to be wild. I’m going to try to just stick to, you know, staying in the house for a little bit.”

During the season 20 finale of “American Idol,” Thompson took the stage and performed “I’m on Fire” by Bruce Springsteen, His track “One Day Tonight,” and “Stay” by Rihanna. Meanwhile, HunterGirl performed Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark,” her own single “Red Bird,” and Rascal Flatts’ “Riot.”

After being announced as the season’s winner, Thompson did an encore of his track “One Day Tonight.”

‘American Idol’ Finalists Noah Thompson & HunterGirl Spoke About Their Music Influences

While speaking to Billboard recently, “American Idol” finalists Noah Thompson and HunterGirl spoke about who inspired their music throughout the years. “My dad has always been a big influence on me, ” Thompson stated. “He was always playing the guitar. I grew up around him being in a band so I was listening to a lot of different instruments at a really early age.”

“American Idol” winner Noah Thompson also declared that his dad wrote songs and his band was trying to make it. That’s all his dad thought about. “He brought me to his gigs and I would be out in the audience listening.”

Thompson stated that he was forced into doing the talent shows growing up. “The class had to have somebody do the talent part so we could win against the other classes. But I appreciate the people that forced me to do it because they pulled me out of my shell a little bit.”

Meanwhile, HunterGirl spoke about how her church band helped her to become performance ready. “They were teaching me how to sing songs, how to be a performer. I started playing shows at that marina and getting paid a little bit of money. I learned a lot about music there.”

HunterGirl further revealed how she ended up with her nickname. “My last name is Wolkonowski. Eleven letters. It was hard spelling my name in kindergarten and nobody can really pronounce it. When I enrolled in elementary school, I was the only girl named Hunter in my town. Then I was in talent shows and there was a guy named Hunter. So people would say, ‘HunterGirl, come up here.’ and then my grandfather started calling me that.”