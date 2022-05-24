‘American Idol’ Alum Gabby Barrett Shows Off Baby Bump During Season 20 Finale

Gabby Barrett will officially add to her sweet family after the country music singer proudly displayed her baby bump during a performance.

During Sunday’s Season 20 finale of “American Idol,” the same show that made her a household name, Barrett took the stage to perform her single, “Pick Me Up.” While singing, she displayed her adorable bump to the audience.

The 22-year-old chose an all-black ensemble to wear for the performance, including black leggings, a black long-sleeve shirt with cutouts on the arms, and a pair of heels. The “Idol” alum also accessorized with hoop earrings and wore her hair in a slick-backed high ponytail.

Barrett’s husband and fellow former “Idol” contestant Cade Foehner performed alongside her. They are parents to their 17-month-old daughter Baylah May. It was a full-circle moment for the pair since they met while competing in season 16 of the singing competition. They later tied the knot in 2019.

Barrett first announced that she was expecting another baby with Foehner on Mother’s Day. Sharing the big news via Instagram, the “I Hope” singer posted a video of her ultrasound. In her caption, she also revealed she and Foehner are expecting a baby boy. “My son.” Barrett captioned the post. “Another LIFE we get to love and cherish. Happy Mothers Day!”

Foehner also shared the same video clip to his own account, taking a moment to celebrate his wife on her special day.”Happy Mother’s Day to my amazing, strong, and fruitful Bride!” Foehner wrote in his own post.

After posting the happy news, Barrett spoke with Audacy’s “Leading Ladies” host Katie Neal about her pregnancy. “I’m good. I’m fatigued. In and out nausea kind of gets me sometimes at the most random spots, but I’m good for the most part. I’m in the second trimester now,” she said.

Gabby Barrett opens up about new baby, Mother’s Day gift in interview

When asked if her daughter is excited about her new baby brother, Barrett said, “Absolutely.”

“She’s very sweet about her babies and baby dolls already,” Barrett continued. “She puts them to sleep all the time, she’ll hold them like she’s putting them to sleep. It is the sweetest thing. Give them their pacifier, and she does give my belly kisses and stuff. I don’t think she understands there’s a baby in the belly, but she’s very sweet about it.”

In addition, Barrett also opened up about the sweet Mother’s Day gift she got from her husband. She revealed that Foehner gifted her a ring that contains some of her breast milk, which serves as decoration, and it also features her daughter’s birthstone.

“This ring that I have on, this white part is breast milk that you can save and preserve as a gift for mothers, and then the top is her birthstone,” she revealed. “My husband got it for me because he knew that I really wanted to do that. Breastfeeding can be such a special thing for mothers, especially on Mother’s Day and things like that, so it was the perfect gift to get me. It’s something that, maybe, I can pass down someday.”