‘American Idol’: Here’s Which Former Contestant Has the Highest Net Worth

“American Idol” has aided in launching plenty of its contestants’ careers in music, whether they won the hit singing show or not. At the moment, there are just weeks left until our judges, Luke Bryan, Katie Perry, and Lionel Richie, decide the season’s winner. Now, we’re here to take a look at which former contestant currently has the highest net worth.

Back in season four of “American Idol,” our judges’ panel consisted of the iconic trio Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, and Paula Abdul. It was then that one blonde-haired dynamo of an artist managed to blow the competition away. Making her way through the rounds, she slowly saw herself into the Top 10. Before you know it, the contestant was named the “American Idol” winner for that season.

You might know her as country music’s iconic megastar Carrie Underwood. According to GO Banking Rates, Ms. Carrie Underwood currently boasts a net worth of $85 million. In fact, she’s one of the richest country stars in the industry.

Since wowing our judges so many years ago on “American Idol,” the outlet reports the “Ghost Story” singer has won more than a few Grammys. She has also sold tens of millions of albums internationally and has sent more than a dozen songs to the top spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

‘American Idol’s Wealthiest Winners

Carrie Underwood undoubtedly has the largest net worth out of all of “American Idol’s” former winners and contestants. But plenty of other “American Idol” stars have seen nearly as much success in their careers.

Falling in the No. 2 spot on GO Banking Rate‘s list, Kelly Clarkson won “American Idol” in the show’s very first season. As per the outlet, the diverse singer and songwriter’s net worth amounts to $45 million. Kelly Clarkson not only boasts a successful career in music. She has also found success on TV with her own show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

After winning “American Idol,” Clarkson later transitioned to “The Voice.” There, she served as one of three judges alongside Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, and Adam Levine.

Adam Lambert’s another music icon that got his start on “American Idol.”

Landing in the third-place spot on the outlet’s chart, Lambert finished in second place during the singing competition’s eighth season. His dynamic and eyecatching style caught the judges’ attention during his time on the show. He released his first album For Your Entertainment soon after. The album featured his hit song, “Whataya Want From Me.”

Other popular and wealthy “American Idol” contestants include Jordin Sparks, Daughtry’s Chris Daughtry, Kellie Pickler, David Archuleta, and Scotty McCreery.

With the 20th season of “American Idol” set to conclude on Sunday, May 22nd, it’ll be interesting to see which of the show’s current contestants get launched into the canon of the iconic American singing show.