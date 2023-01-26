‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest Teases a Season Jam-Packed with Country Singers

American Idol fans might be pleased to know that Season 21 will be featuring a slew of budding country music artists, according to host Ryan Seacrest.

The long-running competition show has sent several country stars into the world. Carrie Underwood found fame in the series and so did Lauren Alaina and Kelli Pickler. In recent years, Noah Thompson, HunterGirl, and Chayce Beckham walked out with music deals.

The next season, which debuts on Feb. 19, will continue with its trend by introducing a whole new batch of promising western singers.

“The season is going to be really great,” Seacrest told PEOPLE. “We found some great contestants, a lot of country singers, as one might expect.”

Furthermore, the Emmy winner promised that the upcoming competition will be filled with extremely talented singers, as usual. That proves that the show isn’t losing steam after more than two decades on the air.

‘American Idol’ is Holding Strong After More Than 2 Decades on the Air

“Every time we go out on the road we think, ‘OK, did we tap out on all the great talent?’ But what we’ve seen, honestly, is the contestants who are 7, 8, 9 years old, they practice like an athlete to audition when they can,” he added. “They take it very seriously, whereas in the earlier years, they kind of just did it on a whim. These kids rehearse for it, and they treat it like an Olympic sport in a way.”

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie will be returning to the screen with Seacrest for the next round of hopeful stars.

The 2023 challenge will be Bryan’s sixth season with the show. Being the only judge from the country music genre, he obviously loves all the attention that American Idol has brought to his industry. But aside from that, he admitted that the show gives him endless hope for the music industry as a whole, and he loves the anticipation that builds as each new season nears.

“Facilitating the American dream of people that are chasing their dreams and chasing the stars, that’s the neatest thing about ‘American Idol,’” he said per his label, Capitol Records. “When a kid walks through the door, you never know if they’re gonna change our lives, change their lives and change some people watching at home, change their lives too. That’s the special part about American Idol, a kid can walk in and for the rest of their life, they can go follow their dreams and do what they love – sing music.”