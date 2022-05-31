‘American Idol’: Huntergirl Honors Fallen Military Members in Powerful Memorial Day Message

Huntergirl may not have won Season 20 of “American Idol,” but it hasn’t kept her from singing for her countless fans. Although many of her fans have celebrated her recently, she took the opportunity to honor those who sacrificed the most for Memorial Day. The Tennessee native, known for holding a soft spot for our veterans, posted a sweet Instagram post in honor of the national holiday.

“Today we remember the sacrifice so many men and women made for this country,” the young country music singer began the post. “Sending so much love and prayers to anyone who has lost a loved one. Thank you so much to all the veterans that I work with. Thinking of you today. I love y’all and appreciate you so much.”

If you weren’t aware, the “American Idol” runner-up worked with veterans as a musical therapist before her debut in the singing competition. Huntergirl, known for her heartfelt and genuine country music songwriting, worked with veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. She spent time helping them heal their trauma by turning their experience into meaningful songs.

‘American Idol’s Huntergirl wins over fans, veterans with powerful songwriting

In February, the 23-year-old first captured the judges’ hearts when she auditioned. Her voice immediately drew in the judges and the viewers at home. Luke Bryan compared her to country music superstar Miranda Lambert. As it tuned out, her voice earned her a coveted platinum ticket, allowing her to skip the first round of Hollywood Week.

She rocketed to the Top 3 of the competition by singing hit songs like “Dancing in the Dark” by Bruce Springsteen, “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton, and “Undo It” by Carrie Underwood. In addition, her heart of gold shined when she performed her original songs such as “Heartbreak Down” and “Red Bird.” In “Red Bird,” she pulled us all in with her heartfelt lyrics.

“Mama told me when I was a kid

When a red bird flies

Close your eyes, make a wish

Right around the time my faith went missing

Praying for an angel but the wings look different

God if you’re listening

Could you send me one down”

According to HunterGirl, red birds remind her of loved ones who have passed away in her life. After she released the songs, her fans couldn’t help but feel touched by her powerful lyrics.

“I can’t listen to this without crying. I lost my sister last August to COVID and this song touches my heart so so much,” said one fan after they listened to the song.

“As a combat veteran, I can tell you without a doubt that volunteers like this young lady often make all the difference in a successful transition into civilian life,” said a thankful veteran. “These are the angels that many of us rely on when we come home. God bless her and all the others like her.”