‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Recalls Meeting Carrie Underwood: ‘Lost My Mind’

While continuing to speak out about her “American Idol” experience, season 20 runner-up HunterGirl reveals working alongside country music superstar Carrie Underwood on the show made her lose her mind.

During her appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” earlier this week, HunterGirl spoke about being mentored by Carrie Underwood, who was the “American Idol” season 4 winner. “I lost my mind. I walked in and I just looked at her, and I was like, ‘Every word to your song, I just forgot it, because I’m freaking out right now.”

HunterGirl also recalled watching Carrie Underwood win “American Idol” in 2005. The event inspired her to pursue country music. “Just watching her on TV, it made me think, ‘Maybe I could do that someday.’”

As she continued her interview on the morning talk show, HunterGirl spoke about what inspired her single, “Red Bird.”

“Growing up, my mom always said that whenever you see a red bird, it’s a sign that somebody’s watching over you,” the “American Idol” runner-up shared. HunterGirl further explained that when she was driving home to nervously watch the first episode of the singing competition show, a red bird flew across her windshield, and she felt a sense of peace. “Full circle moment,” she declared.

Following her interview, HunterGirl took to her Instagram to share some snapshots of her appearance on the talk show. “Thank you so much to [‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’] for having me on this morning! I had so much fun getting to talk to y’all and sing my new song, ‘Red Bird.’”

HunterGirl Talks Potentially Duet With ‘American Idol’ Season 20 Winner Noah Thompson

While speaking to HollywoodLife, HunterGirl teased the possibility of doing a duet with “American Idol” season 20 winner, Noah Thompson. “I hope there is a duet that comes out in the future. He’s one of my best friends, so it would be really cool to see someone come together between the two of us. Stay tuned.”

Also chatting about sharing the stage with Thompson as the final two contestants of the season, HunterGirl shared, “In that moment, honestly, I was so proud of everything that I’d done in this experience. This has been the craziest year of my life. It’s been a lot of hard work learning songs on the fly, trying to figure out what we’re doing. So, honestly, whichever way it went I was happy. I was happy with myself and getting to sing my original songs on TV.”

In regards to being close with the other “American Idol” season 20 contestants, HunterGirl said that there was a top 24 chat. “We’re all so close. I was so excited when the top 10 got to come back for the finale. There were a lot of tears that day just because we’ve all become so close.