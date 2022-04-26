‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Goes After Contestant for Performing John Mayer Song

In the 10 years since she broke up with singer John Mayer, “American Idol” judge Katy Perry has (kinda) gotten used to hearing his music everywhere she goes.

Hazards of dating a fellow celebrity, I suppose. Especially when you judge a TV singing competition where contestants want to sing John Mayer songs.

In this case, however, Katy Perry’s fellow “American Idol” judges chose John Mayer songs for one contestant. Just to poke fun at her.

On Monday night’s episode, the Judges Song Contest took place. Per Decider, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Perry each suggested a song for the Top 11. Whichever judge had the most contestants choose their song won the contest. Plus, that judge chose which singer to save from the bottom two after voting ended.

When it was time for Noah Thompson to select his song, he went with Bryan’s option, “Heartbreak Warfare,” by John Mayer. Coincidentally, Richie also chose a Mayer song for Thompson. Perry did not, going with “Country Roads, Take Me Home” by John Denver.

After he performed, Thompson guessed which judge suggested the song for him. He guessed Katy Perry, which amused the other “American Idol” judges to no end.

“Noah, I feel like maybe you should Wikipedia me,” Perry told him. When Thompson looked confused, host Ryan Seacrest added, “We’ll explain later, Noah.”

Eventually, the truth came out about Bryan and Richie’s song choices for Thompson. “These guys are against me!” Perry joked. “Who is going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?”

Despite the reminder of her breakup, Katy Perry said that Thompson “sounded great.”

“It’s a great song. [John Mayer is] a great artist. You’re a great artist,” Perry concluded. Check out Thompson’s performance below.

Who Did ‘American Idol’ Judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Save From Elimination?

At the end of the”American Idol” Judges Song Contest, a tie emerged between Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Each judge earned four contestants who chose their songs. Lionel Richie had three contestants go with his options.

America voted Monday night on who they wanted to advance to next week’s round. The nine contestants who received the most votes were HunterGirl, Jay Copeland, Emyrson Flora, Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager, Mike Parker, and Nicolina. That left Lady K and Tristen Gressett in the bottom two.

Katy Perry and Luke Bryan eventually came to a consensus. They decided to keep Lady K, sending rock star Tristen Gressett home from the competition. Lady K will join the other Top 10 in Disneyland next week, where they’ll compete in the annual Disney Night.

The contestants will sing songs straight from the mouse’s vault, right there at the Happiest Place on Earth. Make sure you tune in on Sunday, May 1, at 8 p.m. EST.