‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Opens Up About Leaving Hollywood ‘Bubble,’ Living in Kentucky

If you are looking for American Idol judge Katy Perry in Hollywood, then forget it as she has been living in Kentucky. Why the big change? It appears that the singer wanted to get away from the trappings of the show business town. Perry talks about her move with comedian Chelsea Handler on Handler’s podcast.

“I’m like, living in Kentucky, and I have for almost a month now,” according to an article from Fox News. “And that’s quite an amazing experience. Because it reminds you that Hollywood is not America. You need to remember that. Because I think you can understand people better.” When talking about the Hollywood crowd, Perry says, “Yeah, I mean they’re living in a bubble of sorts. We’re living in a bubble. Our bubbles are completely opposite. But they’re — it’s interesting.”

Katy Perry of ‘American Idol’ Has A Couple of Country Music Moments To Remember

Moving to the Bluegrass State and home of the Kentucky Derby is definitely a change for the singer. She’s been a part of American Idol and continues in that role. Let’s take a minute, though, and talk about Chris Stapleton and Katy Perry. Apparently, the first time they met he offended her. It happened when they both were at a Dolly Parton tribute at the Grammy Awards. Both were performing on it. Stapleton picks up his story.

“…I never met her before and we struck up a conversation waiting our turn for soundcheck backstage,” he said. “I said something that was self-deprecating, probably, ‘Oh, well, we’re just musicians’ or something to that effect, to which she said, ‘Well, you know, that’s offensive to me and you. We’re healers. We have an important job.'” He did apologize for the moment and would later term it as “enlightening.”

Want another country music moment with Perry? Might as well start keeping track of them as she’s near Nashville even though she lives in Kentucky. It’s close enough, right? Perry teamed up with Thomas Rhett for his song Where We Started. Rhett said, “Having Katy Perry featured on this was mind-blowing to me. Alison Jones at the label sent it to her, and she was immediately like, ‘When do I put my vocal on it?'”

Last year, Perry and Luke Bryan had a moment on the show’s set over leg hair. Yes, we are talking about the hair on your legs here. In an Instagram story, Bryan tells Perry that she has to do something about that leg hair. What was her reply? “No! I don’t got time! I’d rather cuddle with my daughter!” It sounds like Katy has some priorities straight in her own life. Here’s hoping we get more Kentucky insights from her.