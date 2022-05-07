‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Reveals Hilarious Text From His Mom on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Ahead of Mother’s Day

It’s Mother’s Day weekend folks, so we hope you take the time to celebrate those special women in your lives because, after all, you wouldn’t be here without them. That said, despite how much we love our moms, sometimes they say the cringiest things.

Recently, during an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan shouted out his own mom, sharing a hilarious text in celebration of Mother’s Day. Check out the clip below.

The humorous video allows you to skip right to Luke Bryan’s segment, but we’ve pulled the text for your reading pleasure.

“Would you care if I go to the spa where they get all the hair and dry skin off my face and maybe a massage?” Luke’s mom asked her son. “Never done this stuff except massage. S—t I need to do some work on my butt.”

At first, listen, that might be TMI, but Luke Bryan insisted “it’s a southern thing y’all” when he shared the clip to his Twitter.

“Now, not her actual butt,” the “American Idol” judge explained. “Like, her ‘butt’ as in ‘her whole body.’ It’s a Southern thing, trust me.”

You might just be cringing, but Luke Bryan’s mom receives nearly as much love from fans as the “American Idol” judge does himself.

In the comments, one Luke Bryan fan wrote, “Your mama is priceless!!” Another said, “That’s Hilarious!! Gotta love your mom, Luke!!”

Wishing a very Happy Mother’s Day to Luke Bryan’s mom.

Luke Bryan Keeps His ‘American Idol’ Costars Humble

As we’ve seen on Luke’s socials, he shares a very close relationship with his mom. So we’re hoping she gets the spa day she absolutely deserves. That said, Luke Bryan has also established close relationships with his “American Idol” costars, and now, after serving as a judge alongside Katy Perry for several years, he’s proven he likes to keep his colleagues humble.

One of the latest episodes of “American Idol” opened with a fumble as judge Katy Perry flipped backward out of her chair. Footage shows the pop icon boasting a costume identical to that of “The Little Mermaid’s” Ariel in honor of Disney night moments before her fall.

Fortunately, Katy Perry has a good friend in her “Idol” costar Luke Bryan because he quickly came to her aid. However, before righting her on her chair, the “One Margarita” singer of course had to point and laugh at her misfortune.

In all seriousness, we hope Katy Perry didn’t suffer too many bruises on her way down. But with “American Idol” soon coming to a close, we can’t help but hope for more hysterical Luke Bryan moments.