‘American Idol’ Judges Katy Perry & Luke Bryan Surprise Season 20 Finalists With Superstar Duet Partners For the Upcoming Finale

All eyes are on “American Idol” finalists Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, and HunterGirl, as they get ready to take the stage during the season finale.

During the latest episode, judges Luke Bryan and Katy Perry recently surprised the contestants with final duet partners. On Wednesday, the popular singing competition shared a video of Bryan and Perry that highlighted the moment the judges revealed the news to the contestants.

After Perry watched a video of Marlene singing Perry’s hit, “Firework,” online, Perry decided to pick Marlene to join her on stage to share a duet of the 2010 hit.

“They asked us ‘what do you want to do?’ and I was like ‘well, you know, I did see a video of Leah Marlene singing ‘Firework’ when she was like nine years old.’ I watched that video and was like ‘how powerful would that be if we sang that together on the finale,” an emotional Perry said to Marlene.” Listen, I only save that song for inaugural events and Leah Marlene.”

Luke Bryan surprises ‘American Idol ‘ contestant with classic country duet

“Yes, Please,” Marlene, who was all smiles, responded. Later, Luke Bryan surprised country music songstress HunterGirl with an invitation to sing a classic Randy Travis song on stage.

“I don’t have a single to promote or anything that’s about helping my career. You and I are going to perform ‘I Told You So’ by Randy Travis in the finale. Picked by me,” Bryan said.

“Oh my God that’s going to be insane,” HunterGirl said. Finally, it was Noah Thompson’s turn to find out his fate. “Noah, our friend, reached out and wanted to sing with you. Her name is Melissa Etheridge,” Perry told Thompson, who replied, “Sounds good!”

Afterward, Marlene, Thompson, and HunterGirl couldn’t contain their excitement. “This is crazy!” Thompson gushed before Marlene said, “I’m gonna sing with Katy Perry! Oh my God, it just gets crazier and crazier, and Huntergirl called the whole thing “wild!”

The Top 3 will face off during the season finale of Idol. They’ll sing Bruce Springsteen covers as well as their own debut singles. In the end, it’s up to America to decide who’s the next American Idol.

Additionally, the 3-hour finale will feature performances from the judges as well as Idol alums like Carrie Underwood and Gabby Barrett.

Other performers include Deana Carter, Ben Platt, James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, and Tai Verdes. Christian Guardino, a former contestant, will also return to the stage for a duet with Michael Bublé.

Perry will also join country superstar Thomas Rhett to deliver the live debut of their duet, “Where We Started.” The track is from Rhett’s latest project of the same name.

American Idol’s finale will air on ABC at 8/7c on Sunday.